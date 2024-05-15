To combat dry and flaky skin, it is essential to adopt a hydrating skincare routine. So, to ease our dry skin woes this summer season, we got some skincare experts on board to reveal proactive hydration strategies that can help combat dry and flaky skin this sultry season. Experiencing dry and flaky skin? Here's how you can keep your skin hydrated (Photo by Valeria )

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Akshay Batra, Managing Director at Dr Batra's Positive Health Clinic Pvt Ltd, recommended, “Start by drinking ample water daily to maintain overall hydration, crucial for supple skin. Post-shower, apply a moisturiser tailored to your skin type, enriched with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid or glycerin. Even on cloudy days, protect your skin from UV radiation by using an SPF 30 sunscreen every day to avoid sunburn and preserve skin health. Regular, gentle exfoliation aids in removing dead skin cells, enhancing moisturiser absorption.”

He added, “Individuals should also apply homeopathy based moisturisers, enriched with natural ingredients like chamomile and aloe vera, that offer gentle hydration for dry and flaky summer skin. Coconut oil, shea butter and hyaluronic acid can also replenish moisture, while avoiding harsh chemicals. These remedies soothe and nourish, restoring skin's vitality under the summer sun.”

Rajat Mathur, DGM, Learning Academy at The Body Shop India, suggested, “Start by using gentle cleansers that won't strip away natural oils, followed by hydrating serums containing ingredients like hyaluronic acid. Moisturisers with nourishing components such as shea butter or glycerin should be applied generously. Regular exfoliation helps remove dead skin cells, preventing flakiness. Hydrate your skin from within by drinking plenty of water daily and incorporating foods rich in essential fatty acids, vitamins and antioxidants into your diet.”

He further advised, “Protect your skin from harsh environmental factors with appropriate clothing and Skin Defence Multi-Protection Light Essence which is ultra-lightweight and consists of a moisturising formula that helps protect your skin with SPF 50 PA+++ protection. Opt for lukewarm water instead of hot showers to avoid stripping the skin of its natural oils. Finally, apply a rich night cream before bed to provide extra hydration while you sleep, containing ingredients like ceramides and squalane to strengthen the skin's moisture barrier. Consistency is key for maintaining hydrated, healthy skin, so stick to your routine for optimal results.”