LED light therapy: The hottest skincare trend loved by Deepika Padukone, Kim Kardashian and other celebs

If you've been scrolling through social media lately, you've probably spotted beauty influencers or skincare enthusiasts rocking those futuristic-looking masks that light up like a disco. Even Deepika Padukone has resorted to this skincare trend. Yup, those are the famous LED light masks that are shaking up the skincare world, promising to brighten your complexion and elevate your routine like never before. LED light therapy is the celebrities' secret to rejuvenated and youthful skin.(Instagram)

From the Kardashians in the West to Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the East, celebrities are indulging in LED light therapy everywhere. This anti-ageing must-have is quickly becoming the go-to for anyone looking to rejuvenate their skin and maintain that youthful glow effortlessly. But what exactly makes LED light therapy the hottest treatment on the block? Let's dive in and find out!

What is LED light therapy?

"This non-invasive skin treatment involves light therapy that aids in stimulating skin cells and prompts various therapeutic effects. The treatment's ability to penetrate into deeper layers of skin has become extremely beneficial in solving many skin problems. In this treatment, LED emits specific wavelengths of light that go into the skin at varying depths. There are different types of LED colours that target different skin concerns," says Dr Siham Affreen, consultant dermatologist at Kosmoderma.

He added, “Red light is widely used for anti-ageing treatments as it stimulates collagen production and improves blood circulation on the skin. Blue light is especially helpful for people dealing with acne as it kills the acne-causing bacteria and also helps to regulate oil production on the skin. Green light is used to lighten hyperpigmentation and redness and improve overall skin tone. Finally, yellow light helps to reduce irritation and is great for sensitive skin. LED light therapy is a safe treatment, and due to its versatility, it is trusted to treat many skin conditions.”

Benefits of LED light therapy

Dr Siham further shared with HT Lifestyle some amazing benefits of LED light therapy.

● Reduces wrinkles and fine lines

Our body loses the amount of collagen as we age, and due to this, our skin starts to look dull, and signs of ageing become more prominent. Red light stimulates collagen production, which helps smooth out wrinkles and fine lines.

● Helps to improve skin elasticity

Red light enhances the skin's firmness and elasticity by promoting collagen, making the skin more radiant and retaining its youthful glow.

● Treats acne

Acne occurs due to certain bacteria, and blue light effectively kills the acne-causing bacteria, thus preventing further acne and breakout and helping to keep the skin clean and fresh.

● Reduces inflammation

Acute acne causes inflammation and redness on the skin, and blue light helps calm down inflamed skin and reduce the severity of acne lesions.

● Lightens dark spots

Green light can help to reduce hyperpigmentation, even out the skin tone, and diminish the appearance of dark spots and melasma.

● Accelerates wound healing

LED light therapy promotes faster healing of wounds and scars by stimulating cellular activity on the skin. Moreover, it can minimise the appearance of scars over time.

"You can find me right here... Face, neck and hand red lights for the win!" wrote Kardashian via her Instagram Stories. "I'm obsessed with these I gave them as gifts this year."(Kim Kardashian on Instagram)

Side effects of LED light therapy, according to Dr Siham Affreen:

● Dryness

Dry and sensitive skin types can experience dryness on the skin temporarily. However, this can be treated with moisturising products.

● Redness and Irritation

Although it is a non-invasive treatment and completely safe to use on the skin, sometimes the skin can get triggered by the process, resulting in redness and irritation. But this condition subsides within a day or so.

● Skin sensitivity

The treatment sessions can make the skin photosensitive. So, one should use sunscreen to protect their skin from sun damage.

It is best to consult a skin care professional to better understand the skin and the process before undergoing this treatment for the best possible results.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.