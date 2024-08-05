Glow like a boss: 8 simple skincare hacks to keep you looking fresh and fierce at work

Confidence in the workplace hinges on more than just wearing the right clothes or mastering presentation techniques—it's fundamentally about feeling comfortable and confident in your own skin. In the professional arena, projecting confidence is crucial. While your expertise and skills are the backbone of your career success, maintaining a polished and well-groomed appearance can significantly boost your professional image. An effective skincare routine is a key component in achieving that composed and confident look. Here are some simple and effective skincare tips to help you radiate confidence at work, no matter the challenges you face.(Photo by Humphrey Muleba on Unsplash)

Dr Rickson Pereira, MD Dermatology, Dermatherapie Clinic, shared with HT Lifestyle some essential skincare tips tailored for working professionals to help you present your best self in the boardroom. (Also read: Morning glow: From cleansing to moisturising, tips for crafting the perfect AM skincare routine )

1. Start with a solid routine

A consistent skincare routine forms the base of healthy skin. Follow these steps for a basic yet effective regimen:

Cleansing: Use a gentle cleanser to remove dirt, oil, and impurities without stripping your skin of its natural moisture. Cleanse twice daily, in the morning and evening.

Toning: A toner can help balance your skin's pH and prepare it for the next steps in your routine. Opt for alcohol-free formulas to avoid drying out your skin.

Moisturising: Hydration is of utmost important for all skin types. Choose a moisturiser that suits your skin type—lightweight gels for oily skin and richer creams for dry skin.

Sun protection: Sunscreen is non-negotiable. Use a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher every day, even when indoors, to protect against UV damage.

2. Hydration is vital

Dehydrated skin can look dull and tired, which is the opposite of what you want in a professional setting. Drinking plenty of water throughout the day is vital, but using hydrating skincare products can provide an additional boost. Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and ceramides to lock in moisture and keep your skin plump and radiant. For long-lasting results, consider treatments like bio-remodeling with Profhilo, which uses ultrapure hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate and improve elasticity in the face, neck, and hands.

This treatment boosts collagen and elastin production, resulting in healthier, more radiant skin. Another effective option is Viscoderm Hydrobooster, which uses stabilised hyaluronic acid to moisturise and revitalise tissues. It reduces wrinkles, refines skin texture, and enhances elasticity, especially around the mouth, eyes, and forehead.

3. Eye care matters

The delicate skin around your eyes is often the first area to show signs of fatigue and ageing. Use an eye cream to address concerns like dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines. Ingredients such as caffeine, vitamin C, and peptides can help brighten and firm the under-eye area, giving you a more alert and youthful appearance.

4. Exfoliate regularly

Regular exfoliation helps remove dead skin cells, promoting a smoother and more radiant complexion. Aim to exfoliate 1-2 times a week using a gentle scrub or a chemical exfoliant containing alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) or beta hydroxy acids (BHAs). This can improve skin texture and enhance the absorption of other skincare products.

5. Stay well-rested

Sleep is a critical component of both overall health and skincare. Lack of sleep can lead to dark circles, puffiness, and a dull complexion. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night to ensure your skin looks refreshed and rejuvenated. A consistent sleep schedule can also help regulate your skin's natural repair processes.

6. Manage stress

Stress can take a toll on your skin, leading to breakouts and other issues. Incorporate stress management techniques such as exercise, meditation, or even a few minutes of deep breathing each day. Keeping stress in check can help maintain a clearer, healthier complexion.

7. Minimal makeup, maximum impact

A natural, polished look is often most appropriate in such set-ups. Opt for makeup that enhances your features without appearing overly done. A lightweight foundation or BB cream, a touch of mascara, and a neutral lip colour can help you look put-together and professional. Don't forget to set your makeup with a setting spray or powder to ensure it lasts throughout the workday.

8. Eat a nutritious diet

A balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals supports healthy skin. Incorporate fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats into your meals to provide the nutrients your skin needs to look its best.