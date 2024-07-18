The scorching summer heat frequently forces us inside where the cool embrace of air conditioning awaits us but this comfort has a drawback: dull and dry skin. You can still maintain a radiant complexion throughout the entire season by making a few simple changes to your skincare regimen. Tips for radiant skin despite air conditioning: Skincare routine to combat dry summer skin (Photo by Elizabeth van Renterghem)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sakshi Singh, Beauty Expert at Orgatre, suggested, “Begin by keeping yourself hydrated internally. To counteract the drying effects of indoor cooling, load up on fresh fruits and vegetables, practise good personal hygiene, and drink lots of water throughout the day. Also use oil-free, lightweight moisturisers to restore moisture without clogging pores. These products moisturise and plump up your skin without making it feel greasy or heavy. Add hydrating face masks to your weekly regimen to revitalise and deeply nourish dry skin. Use a humidifier in your bedroom to counter the dry air inside, this will help you to keep your skin from getting dry and flaky while you sleep.”

She added, “Every night before going to bed, make it a habit to take off your makeup. By doing this, you let your skin breathe while preventing clogged pores, which can cause dullness and breakouts. Finally, make good sleep a top priority. To help your body heal and regenerate and to give you a more radiant, glowing complexion, try to get between seven and nine hours of sleep every night.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Ritika Jayaswal, Founder and CEO at Nourish Mantra, said, “As the scorching summer heat rolls in, it brings along a host of skin challenges, particularly dryness. Although the air conditioner provides relief from the heat, it can also dehydrate your skin, leaving it lifeless and parched but do not worry as you can maintain your skin's radiance throughout the summer with the correct skincare routine.” She advised -

1. Hydration is Key:

Begin by hydrating internally. Water is the key to keeping your skin moisturised and plump throughout the day. To increase hydration, choose foods and beverages high in water content, such as oranges, cucumbers, and watermelon.

2. Gentle Cleansing:

To remove pollutants without depriving your skin of its natural oils, use a mild, moisturising cleanser. Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and ceramides to lock in moisture while cleansing.

3. Exfoliate Wisely:

Exfoliation is key to removing dead skin cells and promoting cell turnover, but over-exfoliation can exacerbate dryness. Rather than causing irritation to your skin, choose a mild exfoliator that has natural components like fruit enzymes or oats to remove dead skin cells.

4. Moisturise:

Apply a thick, nourishing moisturiser to seal in moisture. Squalane, jojoba oil and shea butter are good ingredients to look for if you want to improve the natural barrier of your skin and restore moisture.

5. Sun Protection:

Remember to protect your skin from the damaging effects of the sun. Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30, and reapply it every two hours, particularly if you plan to be outside.

6. Hydrating Masks:

To give your skin an extra dose of hydration, try applying a hydrating mask once or twice a week. To calm and moisturise your skin, look for substances like hyaluronic acid, honey and aloe vera.

Remember, consistency is key when it comes to skincare. Maintain your skin care regimen and your skin will thank you with a radiant, glowy complexion all summer long.