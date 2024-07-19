Elevated ambient temperatures and humidity levels enhance sweat gland activity resulting in excessive sweating, which can clog pores to cause or exacerbate acne or pimple breakouts. Blockage of sweat ducts can lead to heat rash/miliaria. Heat rash and fungal infection in summer? Check out these tips for healthy skin in humid weather (Photo by Beauty Epic)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Swayamsiddha Mishra, MD-DVL, Consultant Dermatologist and Cosmetologist at All About Skin Clinic in New Delhi, explained, “Warm and humid conditions can favour fungal growth particularly in skin folds and sweat prone areas. Jock itch or ringworm present as red itchy rashes in groin, inner thighs, buttocks. Athlete's foot manifests as itching, redness & a scaly foot rash. Intertrigo and pityriasis versicolor are the other fungal diseases commonly encountered in summers.”

She elaborated, “Furthermore, trans-epidermal water loss (TEWL) may increase, causing skin to dehydrate. Understanding these common summer skin issues and implementing preventive measures can help maintain healthy skin during the hotter months. Consulting a dermatologist can facilitate early diagnosis and faster management of the skin ailments.”

Highlighting that damp and moist skin is a perfect breeding ground for fungus, Dr Nidhi Jindal, Consultant Dermatology at New town AAI in Kolkata, recommended ways in which it can be prevented -

Dos:

Keep skin dry always

Cleanse all body folds with soap during bathing

Dry all body folds including in between toes after bathing

Wear loose cotton cloths

Take shower after gym or workout session

Keep the diaper area dry, frequent changing of diaper is advised

Don’ts:

Scratch or rub

Wear tight nylon or polyester clothes

Neglect initial signs like red, scaly patches

Emphasising the need for specialised skincare solutions, particularly sunscreens, in addressing the challenges posed by summer conditions, Dr Rajesh Jaria, Consultant Internal Medicine at PD Hinduja Hospital and MCR at Khar, highlighted how effective dermatological care becomes crucial during this time. He shared, “Sun allergy, from direct exposure to sunlight causing hives, with UV light - A and B playing its role causing direct skin damage presents as a red, scaly, rash with itchy bumps. Sun sensitivity can become permanent hence, requires prolonged specialised care to reverse it. Heat (prickly) rash is from blocked sweat glands causing tiny bumps which eventually burst to release clogged sweat. The itch and discomfort can be intense.”

Anything you can do to stop sweating profusely will help reduce your risk. Dr Rajesh Jaria concluded with tips that dermatologists offer to their patients to help them sweat less and thereby lessen their risk of getting prickly heat include -