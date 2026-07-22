Can a spoonful of peanut butter help you sleep? US physician Dr Kunal Sood explains trick to staying asleep all night

If restless nights and soaring stress levels keep you tossing and turning, the secret to a better night’s sleep might already be sitting in your kitchen. In a recent video, a content creator suggested that consuming a spoonful of peanut butter before bed can work wonders for anxious sleepers. Also read | New study finds reducing sleep by just 80 minutes per night harms your health: Neurologist Dr Sudhir Kumar explains



She said that 'eating a spoon of peanut butter before bed helps drop your cortisol levels' to assist with rest 'if you are a stressful anxiety b**** like me'. Addressing the claim in an Instagram post on July 22, Dr Kunal Sood, a US-based physician specialising in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine, broke down the science behind why this simple bedtime snack might actually work.

The science behind the claim Responding to the video, Dr Sood said: “Why would peanut butter before bed help you fall asleep? There are a couple of reasons.” According to him, the popular spread packs a triple-threat of nutrients that promote rest and stabilisation:

⦿ Tryptophan: “Peanut butter contains tryptophan, which is a precursor to serotonin, which can have a calming effect on your brain,” Dr Sood explained.

⦿ Healthy fats: The spread is rich in essential fats that play a crucial role in preventing midnight awakenings. “It is also high in healthy fats, which can help stabilise your blood sugar,” Dr Sood highlighted, noting that 'it does this by slowing carbohydrate absorption'. He pointed out, "The reason you wake up at night sometimes is a sudden spike and crash of your blood sugar.”

⦿ Magnesium: “And lastly, peanut butter also contains magnesium, which has been shown to relax you and improve your sleep quality,” he shared.