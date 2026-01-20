Cardiologist with 20 years of experience explains why ‘blood sugar rises despite strict diets and regular medication’

According to Dr Bhojraj, even after tightening her diet, increasing physical activity, and adjusting medications, the numbers failed to improve as expected. “That’s when we stopped asking, ‘What more can you do?’ and started asking, ‘What’s happening underneath?’” he says.

“One of my patients said something to me that I hear far more often than people realise,” says Dr Sanjay “I’m doing everything right… so why is my blood sugar still getting worse?” The patient, he explains, was following what she believed was a healthy diet , walking daily and taking her medications exactly as prescribed. Yet, her blood sugar levels continued to rise.

Many people follow strict diets, cut sugar, exercise regularly, and take their medicines on time, yet blood sugar levels continue to fluctuate. These unexplained spikes and crashes can feel frustrating and confusing. Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, longevity medicine physician and board-certified cardiologist with over 20 years of experience, shares in his January 17 Instagram post what actually changes blood sugar when diet and medication aren’t enough. (Also read: Fitness influencer shares healthy gajar ka halwa recipe with 12g protein and only 190 calories )

The underlying issue turned out to be insulin resistance, something that had been developing quietly for years, long before her diagnosis. “Her body wasn’t broken,” Dr Bhojraj explains. “It was overwhelmed.”

What actually helps stabilise blood sugar in the long run Instead of focusing only on lowering blood sugar readings, the treatment approach shifted to supporting the systems that actually regulate glucose levels. This included improving how her body responded to glucose, how it handled stress, and how well it recovered on a day-to-day basis.

Over time, the patient’s energy levels improved, her blood sugar readings became more stable and, under medical supervision, her medications were gradually reduced. “She didn’t improve because she suddenly tried harder,” says Dr Bhojraj. “She improved because we finally addressed the right things.”

For those struggling with uncontrolled blood sugar despite following medical advice, he adds, “It’s not a lack of effort. It’s usually a missing piece.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

