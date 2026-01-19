Fitness influencer shares healthy gajar ka halwa recipe with 12g protein and only 190 calories
Vanshika claims that the healthy version of gajar ka halwa is good enough for breakfast, as it is loaded with protein and has no added sugar.
Sweets have their own special place in the extremely diverse landscape of Indian culinary delights. And especially in winter, when festivities and feasts abound, few enjoy the popularity of the traditional gajar ka halwa.
Also Read | Food blogger shares healthy soya manchurian recipe loaded with 43g protein and only 240 calories
Gajar, or carrot, is a cool-season crop, and therefore readily available in winter. As per Healthline, it is loaded with macro and micro nutrients, with 100 grams containing:
- Calories: 41
- Water: 89 percent
- Protein: 0.8 g
- Carbohydrate: 9.0 g
- Fibre: 2.7 g
-Fat: 0.1 g
It is also a rich source of vitamins and minerals such as vitamin A, biotin, vitamin K1, potassium, and vitamin B6.
While the North Indian dessert prepared with the vegetable is not the best way to reap all health benefits, it is unquestionably one of the tastiest. And taking to Instagram on January 15, fitness influencer Vanshika Khurana shared a recipe that allows us to indulge while feeling less guilty about cheating on our diet.
According to Vanshika, one serving of her dish is loaded with 12 grams of protein and only 190 calories.
Ingredients for gajar ka halwa:
- 2 big red gajar (carrots)
- 2 cups low-fat milk
- 2 tsp ghee
- 80 g low-fat paneer
- 2 tbsp zero-cal sweetener
- 2–3 almonds + 2–3 cashews
- 5–6 raisins
- 1-2 elaichi
- Optional: saffron / orange food colour
Method of preparation:
- Sauté gajar in 1 tsp ghee, add milk, and pressure cook for 2 whistles
- Mash the carrots well once soft
- In a kadhai, heat 1 tsp ghee and roast nuts and 1-2 pounded elaichi
- Add mashed gajar, paneer, sweetener and a little milk and cook on a low flame for 10 to 15 mins.
- Optionally, you can add saffron water/food colour to make it bright orange
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.