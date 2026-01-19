Fitness influencer shares healthy gajar ka halwa recipe with 12g protein and only 190 calories

Sweets have their own special place in the extremely diverse landscape of Indian culinary delights. And especially in winter, when festivities and feasts abound, few enjoy the popularity of the traditional gajar ka halwa. Vanshika's high-protein gajar ka halwa recipe does not use sugar. (Pexel)

Gajar, or carrot, is a cool-season crop, and therefore readily available in winter. As per Healthline, it is loaded with macro and micro nutrients, with 100 grams containing:

Calories: 41

Water: 89 percent

Protein: 0.8 g

Carbohydrate: 9.0 g

Fibre: 2.7 g -Fat: 0.1 g

It is also a rich source of vitamins and minerals such as vitamin A, biotin, vitamin K1, potassium, and vitamin B6.

While the North Indian dessert prepared with the vegetable is not the best way to reap all health benefits, it is unquestionably one of the tastiest. And taking to Instagram on January 15, fitness influencer Vanshika Khurana shared a recipe that allows us to indulge while feeling less guilty about cheating on our diet.

According to Vanshika, one serving of her dish is loaded with 12 grams of protein and only 190 calories.