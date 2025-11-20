Cardiologist says vitamins are vital for heart health; suggests 6 vitamins you must take daily

Your heart is the basic machinery that fuels the proper functioning of the lungs, brain, and muscles. When cardiovascular activity becomes impaired, these organs can become unstable, leading to symptoms such as shortness of breath, dizziness, and chest pain. While a balanced diet is often recommended to support good heart health, it may not always meet the body’s vitamin requirements. This is where supplements or targeted nutrition become important, says Dr Rahul Gupta, a cardiologist from Gleneagles Hospital. He says at least six essential vitamins for heart health should be consumed adequately through food or supplements daily. Vitamins can help you maintain heart health.(Freepik)

“It is necessary to have these vitamins to boost immunity, lower inflammation, and protect long-term heart health. Take these vitamins only after consulting an expert,” Dr Gupta tells Health Shots.

Vitamin A

From supporting good vision, immune functioning, and healthy skin to teeth health, vitamin A is also crucial for appropriate functioning of not only the heart but also the normal formation and maintenance of the heart, lungs, eyes, and other organs, says the National Library of Medicine. This is crucial because it lowers blood vessel inflammation and promotes heart health. “It may be obtained from sources like eggs and dairy, as well as plant-based foods such as carrots, sweet potatoes, spinach, and other dark leafy greens and colorful fruits,” says Dr Gupta.

Vitamin B6

This vitamin works well with B12 to regulate homocysteine. From supporting nerve functioning to metabolism, it ensures overall body health. Foods rich in B6 include bananas, chickpeas, potatoes, and fish. Apart from this, it is one of the crucial vitamins to maintain healthy arteries, prevent heart blockage and support stable heart rhythm.

Vitamin B12

B12 is an essential nutrient that functions as a coenzyme in metabolic processes and remethylating of homocysteine, says the National Library of Medicine. Low levels of vitamin B12 can raise homocysteine, a substance linked to an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes that keeps red blood cells healthy and prevents anemia, which reduces the strain on the heart. Dairy, fish, eggs, meat, and fortified cereals are foods high in vitamin B12.

Vitamin C

This antioxidant reduces oxidative stress, which is the main reason for plaque buildup in the arteries, says Dr Gupta. Food sources for vitamin C are citrus fruits, amla, bell peppers, kiwi, and broccoli. Its antioxidant power strengthens blood vessels, reduces arterial inflammation, and maintains good iron absorption.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D helps to control blood pressure and inflammation, which lower down the risk of heart disease. Natural sources of vitamin d includes sunlight, milk, curd, and mushrooms. It controls the renin-angiotensin system, which directly affects the blood pressure. Vitamin D also has anti-inflammatory properties that can protect against atherosclerosis—a condition leading to the buildup of fats, cholesterol, and other substances in and on the artery walls.

Vitamin E

This protects cells from damage and prevents plaque buildup in arteries. Nuts, seeds, vegetable oils, and whole grains are rich in vitamin E. Additionally, it helps to prevent blood clots by reducing platelet aggregation and, alongside, promotes a proper functioning of blood vessels by increasing the production of prostacyclin, one of the beneficial substances for the heart.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.)