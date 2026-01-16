Food blogger shares healthy soya manchurian recipe loaded with 43g protein and only 240 calories

That is easier said than done, especially for vegetarians for whom protein-rich animal sources are not an option. However, taking to Instagram on January 16, food blogger Kirti, who goes by the social media handle thevegetarianladki, shared a soya manchurian recipe loaded with 43 grams of paneer and only 240 calories, proving that eating healthy vegetarian food can be delicious as well.

When it comes to the right diet for sustainably losing weight or staying fit, it is essential to have the required amount of protein without loading up on empty calories.

Ingredients for soya manchurian: For boiling soya chunks Soya chunks – 250 g

Water – as required

Salt – 1 tsp For crispy soya Cornflour – 1½ tbsp

Salt – to taste For Manchurian gravy Oil – 1½ tbsp (total)

Garlic – 1 tbsp, finely chopped

Ginger – 1 tsp, finely chopped

Green chilli – 1–2, finely chopped

Onion – 1 medium, coarsely chopped

Capsicum – 1 medium, chopped

Homemade tomato puree – ½ cup

Soy sauce – 1 tbsp

Vinegar – 1 tsp

Red chilli powder – to taste

Black pepper – to taste

Mixed seasonings – to taste

Honey – 1 tsp

Cornflour slurry – 1 tbsp cornflour + 2 tbsp water

Spring onions – for garnish Method of preparation Step 1: Boil the soya chunks Boil water with salt. Add soya chunks and cook for 5–7 minutes until soft.

Switch off the flame, let them rest for 2 minutes, then squeeze out all the excess water completely. Step 2: Make soya crispy (pan method) Add cornflour and salt to the squeezed soya chunks and mix well.

Heat a pan with a little oil and sauté the chunks on medium flame, tossing continuously until they turn golden and slightly crispy. Keep aside. Step 3: Prepare the gravy base In the same pan, add oil. Add garlic, ginger, and green chilli.

Sauté until aromatic, then add chopped onions and cook till slightly translucent. Step 4: Build the flavour Add homemade tomato puree and cook for 2–3 minutes until the oil starts separating slightly.

Now add soy sauce, vinegar, red chilli powder, pepper, seasonings, salt, and honey. Mix well. Step 5: Add vegetables & thicken Add capsicum and sauté for 1 minute to keep it crunchy.

Pour in the cornflour slurry and cook until the gravy thickens. Step 6: Combine Add the crispy soya chunks to the gravy and toss well so every piece is coated evenly.

Finish with chopped spring onions. Serve hot as a healthy snack or protein-rich meal side.

