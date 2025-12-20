New Year weight loss tips: Fitness coach shares 5 realistic resolutions for losing weight in January without crash diets

The New Year is the perfect time to hit the reset button on your health and wellness, and for many, that means setting weight-loss goals. But before you fall into the trap of crash diets or extreme routines, it’s important to focus on resolutions that are realistic, sustainable, and kind to your body. Small, consistent changes, not drastic measures, are what lead to long-term success. Focus on sustainable health goals this January, not just weight loss. (Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sumit Dubey, fitness and wellness coach and founder of Sumit Dubey Fitness, shares 5 realistic weight-loss resolutions that will help you shed pounds safely and sustainably this January. (Also read: Fitness coach explains how much you really need to walk to burn 1 kg of fat: ‘1,000 steps burn 50–70 calories’ )

1. Forget perfection

“Forget perfect, January’s better spent making routines you can stick to, especially when things get hectic, or you’re worn out,” says Sumit. “Let’s say you want to lose weight. A lot of folks think it takes total control, zero sweets, every gym session done, and never eating off-plan. Yet hitting 100% almost never sticks. Truth is, sticking close most days, like 7 out of 10, is actually solid. Missing a sweat session here or overdoing dinner once won’t trash your results. Real change comes from doing small things regularly, not relying on hype that dies fast.”

2. Rethinking meals

“Meals often feel like a big hassle. Many believe getting lean means strict diets or ditching favourite foods altogether, nope. Regular homemade Indian meals do just fine if you pay attention while eating. Lentils, veggies, flatbread, rice, they aren’t the problem. Watching how much you eat, filling your plate with varied foods, yet cutting back on sweets, greasy meals, or late-night snacks, really helps. Harsh diet plans might work quickly, though they often lead to fast exhaustion,” Dubey explains.

Prioritise sustainable health goals this January by opting for daily movement and mindful eating. (Unsplash)

3. Workout without pressure

“Not everyone loves the gym, and pushing through daily can backfire. The fact is, you don’t need a gym. Try walking, yoga, home workouts, or gentle lifting, any of these works. Thirty to forty-five minutes of movement each day does the job. Sticking with it matters more than going hard, never mind what Instagram shows,” he adds.

4. Prioritising sleep and managing stress

“Sleep and stress shape your results way more than people expect. Poor rest drags down fat burning and boosts urges to snack. When pressure builds, we often snack without hunger. Adjust when you sleep, take brief walks, practice slow breaths, tiny moves beat one more gruelling session. Recharging isn’t a bonus, it belongs in your routine,” Dubey notes.

Prioritise daily habits like movement and sleep over strict gym sessions and harsh diets for effective weight loss.(Unsplash)

5. Stop obsessing over the scale

“Quit letting the scale decide how you feel. Weight is just a single part of the picture. Look at stamina, waist size, strength during workouts, or whether jeans fit better. Checking daily can twist your thoughts; once a week keeps things clearer. True change lives in your daily vibe, way more than any digit on display,” he says.

“January isn’t punishment for enjoying December. It’s about building routines that work with how you actually live. Stay basic, stay real, progress will come. Sure, it might take time, but it sticks around,” Sumit.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.