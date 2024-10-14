Menu Explore
Suhana Khan's intense gym session is perfect Monday motivation to ditch the couch and crush your fitness goals. Watch

ByAkanksha Agnihotri, New Delhi
Oct 14, 2024 05:29 PM IST

Suhana Khan serves serious Monday motivation with a glimpse of her gym routine on social media, inspiring her followers to stay fit and active | Viral video

Suhana Khan is here to infuse your Monday with a burst of fitness energy! The Archies actor is quite active on social media and regularly shares glimpses of her daily life with her Insta family. Recently, she posted a reel on Instagram showcasing her dedication to fitness as she performed various gym exercises. If you've been lounging around and putting off your fitness goals, let Suhana inspire you to lace up those running shoes and get moving. Scroll down to know more. (Also read: Suhana Khan serves festive fashion inspo in gorgeous sindoori red saree, fans say 'it's illegal to look that pretty' )

Suhana Khan recently shared her fitness routine with her fans.(Instagram/@suhanakhan2)
Suhana Khan recently shared her fitness routine with her fans.(Instagram/@suhanakhan2)

What exercises did Suhana perform?

Here are all the exercises that Suhana performed as a part of her gym routine:

Pull-ups: She started her fitness routine with pull-ups, which are challenging upper-body exercises that target the back, shoulders and arms, promoting strength and stability.

Leg press: This was followed by a powerful lower body exercise that targets the quadriceps, hamstrings and glutes, helping to build strength and muscle mass in the legs.

Hip thrust: An effective exercise that primarily targets the glutes and hamstrings, helping to improve strength, muscle tone and overall lower body power.

Push-ups: It is a classic upper body exercise that works the chest, shoulders and triceps.

Deadlifts: Suhana ended the robust workout session with deadlifts, which are great exercises for building overall strength, especially in the back, glutes and hamstrings.

How fans reacted

Suhana's post quickly went viral on social media, garnering tons of likes and comments from her fans. One user wrote, "The secret to her figure is the gym," while another asked, "How do you manage to look that pretty while working out?" another commented, "Amazing physique," and several others dropped fire and heart emojis in admiration.

On work front

On the work front, Suhana Khan made her Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's film Archies. She will soon be appearing alongside her father, Shah Rukh Khan, in their upcoming movie King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Siddharth Anand. The film is anticipated to hit the theatres in 2025.

