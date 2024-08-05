Loved Suhana Khan's stylish floral bodycon dress for party with Aryan Khan? Guess how much it costs

Suhana Khan is a total stunner who keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro! The Archies star made a stylish splash at a Mumbai party on Sunday with her brother, Aryan Khan. Every time Suhana steps out, she turns heads with her undeniable beauty and incredible fashion sense. Her latest look was no exception as she rocked a glam bodycon dress that oozed sophistication. Just a day ago, she wowed everyone in a floral dress, and now, in this chic, body-hugging ensemble, she's proving her fashion prowess. Let's dive into her look and grab some style inspo from this super stylish sibling duo! (Also read: Suhana Khan enjoys Friendship Day lunch with Ananya Panday and her sister. Here's what her floral dress costs ) Suhana Khan recently stunned at the party with Aryan Khan in a jaw-dropping floral bodycon dress.(HT photo/VarinderChawla)

Suhana Khan stuns in floral bodycon dress

Suhana's trendy dress comes in a stunning shade of maple brown and features striking yellow iris floral patterns that radiate effortless glamour. The body-hugging fit accentuates her gorgeous curves, while the straight-across neckline and adjustable shoulder straps add a touch of sophistication. The dress also boasts a scalloped split at the front and an all-over knitted pattern, making it both unique and stylish. By showcasing the perfect blend of style and elegance, Suhana's maxi dress is a total showstopper.

What is the price of Suhana's dress?

If you loved Suhana's outfit and are wondering how much it costs, don't worry—we've got you covered. Her look is from the shelves of the brand PH5 and comes with a price tag of ₹45,483.

Suhana's outfit is from the brand PH5 and costs ₹45,483.(www.selfridges.com)

Suhana accessorised her look with diamond stud earrings, a sleek pendant necklace, a tiny brown handbag, and a pair of silver glittery heels, perfectly complementing her stylish outfit. For her makeup, she opted for nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, and a luminous highlighter. Her luscious tresses were styled in soft curls and left loose in a center parting, adding a touch of effortless glam. With this impeccable combination of accessories and makeup, Suhana finished off her party look in style, leaving fashion enthusiasts swooning.

On the other hand, Aryan opted for a black t-shirt with a striking abstract print. He paired it with a blue open-buttoned denim jacket, grey fitted jeans, and a pair of black sneakers. With his perfectly gelled hair and clean-shaven look, he looked effortlessly dapper.