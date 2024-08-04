Suhana Khan enjoys Friendship Day lunch with Ananya Panday and her sister. Here's what her floral dress costs

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and her sister, Rysa Panday, stepped out in the city today to celebrate Friendship Day. The trio enjoyed a lunch date at a popular restaurant in Mumbai. The paparazzi clicked them outside the eatery joint. Read on to see what Suhana and Ananya wore for the outing. (Also Read | Taapsee Pannu's refreshing saree looks to support husband Mathias Boe at Paris Olympics should inspire you. Pics) Suhana Khan enjoys Friendship Day lunch with Ananya Panday and her sister. (Instagram )

Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday celebrate Friendship Day

The paparazzi video shows Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan, with the former's sister Rysa, exiting a restaurant in Mumbai. The clip shows them leaving the eatery joint together and then entering their vehicle. While Suhana wore a pretty floral print summer dress for the occasion, Ananya opted for a relaxed vibe in a pinstriped co-ord shirt and shorts set, worn with a crop top.

What is the price of Suhana Khan's dress?

Suhana Khan's dress is from the shelves of a women-run label called DôEN. The dress is available on the brand's website and is called the Benoit Dress in the ‘Liberty Rose Romance’ print. Adding it to your collection will cost you ₹27,300.

The price of the dress Suhana Khan wore to the Friendship Day lunch. (shopdoen.com)

Decoding Suhana and Ananya's Friendship Day lunch look

Suhana's dress is crafted in crisp cotton fabric, making it ideal for hot and humid summer days. It features a handpainted rose, passion flowers, and sweet William patterns - done in pink, blue, green, red, brown, yellow shades - inspired by the archival Liberty Fabrics floral from 1975.

The scoop neckline, fitted bust, corseted bodice, ultra-skinny spaghetti straps, tiered flare skirt, and maxi-length hem rounded off the design elements. Suhana styled the ensemble with tan Hermes sandals, a top handle Dior bag, dainty earrings, minimal glam, and a centre-parted bun.

Meanwhile, Ananya's blue-and-white pinstriped shirt features a collared neckline, an open front, a curved hem, a relaxed silhouette, and a front breast pocket. She paired the blouse with a matching pinstriped high-waisted shorts and a white crewneck crop top. Lastly, tan sandals, sunglasses, a no-makeup look, and loose tresses rounded off the styling.