Urvashi Rautela's Paris fashion choices are full of bizarre outfits; internet calls them 'hideous': Watch

Urvashi Rautela is currently in Paris, where the Olympic Games are being hosted currently. Recently, several videos of Urvashi taking a stroll outside her hotel in the City of Love were posted by paparazzi pages. The actor's choice of clothing for the outings has left the netizens unimpressed. One fan even called them ‘hideous’. Read on to see what she wore. (Also Read | Taapsee Pannu's refreshing saree looks to support husband Mathias Boe at Paris Olympics should inspire you. Pics) Urvashi Rautela's Paris fashion choices are full of bizarre outfits. (Instagram )

Urvashi Rautela's bizarre fashion choices in Paris

The paparazzi videos from Paris show Urvashi Rautela dressed in three ensembles. The actor wore a green and a red co-ord set for an outing. She also wore a printed maxi dress and a pinstriped shirt with a printed bodycon maxi skirt in Paris. Read on as we decode all the outfits Urvashi has donned till now.

The green and red co-ord set

The all-green ensemble Urvashi wore in Paris features a jersey top and a matching bottom. While the blouse has a V neckline, faux fur adorned on the sleeves, bust and hem, full-length sleeves, and a relaxed fit, the high-waisted pants have a flared hem.

Urvashi Rautela wears an all-red ensemble for an outing in Paris. (Instagram )

Meanwhile, the red co-ord set features a draped blouse with notch lapel collars, a V neckline, a front ribbon tie to cinch the waist, faux fur adornment on the cuffs, and full-length sleeves. She paired the top with flared pants featuring matching fur embroidered on the hem. Sneakers, earrings, and hair tied in a half updo completed her look. (Also Read | Newlywed Radhika Merchant's colourful dress from Paris outing is actually budget-friendly (by Ambani standards)

The maxi dress

For the third look, Urvashi wore a maxi dress that made the internet say that the actor should fire her stylist. The bizarre bodycon ensemble features a jarring print in green, blue and red shades, a criss-cross pattern, and red faux fur adorned on the neckline, cuffs, and hem.

The skirt and blouse look

Urvashi wore a pinstriped blue shirt and a bodycon maxi-length skirt for her latest look in Paris. While the shirt was a saving grace of her attire, the skirt featuring quirky patterns and crystal embellishments spoiled the whole look. She paired the ensemble with a beret hat, heels, and loose tresses.

How did the internet react?

Netizens criticised Urvashi's sartorial choices for Paris in the comments section. One user wrote, “The Grinch in August.” Another commented, “Cringe.” A fan wrote, “First Indian actress to wear such hideous outfits.” Another remarked, “All bad looks.”