Cannes 2023: Internet compares Urvashi Rautela's latest red carpet look in green feather gown to a Pokémon and parrot

Urvashi Rautela attended the screening of Club Zero during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. Urvashi has made headlines over the past few days since her appearance at the 2023 Festival de Cannes, from the crocodile necklace - called out for being a copy of the iconic Cartier necklace made for Mexican actor María Félix - to her blue lip shade inspired by Aishwarya Rai's unforgettable purple lips at Cannes. Now, Urvashi's latest look in a green feather-adorned dress has also captured the internet's imagination, and they are comparing it to a Muppet character. Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela walks the red carpet in a green feather gown. (AFP, Reuters)

Urvashi Rautela's latest Cannes appearance

Urvashi Rautela wears a feather dress for her latest Cannes appearance. (AFP, Reuters)

Urvashi Rautela chose a green feather and sequin-adorned floor-length gown for her latest appearance on the 2023 Cannes Film Festival's red carpet. The embellished ensemble is from Ziad Nakad's Spring Summer 2023 Couture Collection. She wore it with matching feather-adorned headgear, dangling earrings, rings, open locks, bold eye makeup, plum lip shade, blushed cheeks, and heavy contouring.

Diet Sabya shares Urvashi Rautela's latest Cannes look on Instagram. (Instagram)

The anonymous fashion account, Diet Sabya, shared Urvashi's latest look on their Instagram story and wrote, "She's walked five carpets at this point? Honestly, I respect the hustle lmao." One of their users compared her look to Big Bird, the Muppet character, and commented on the photo, “She said big bird who.”

Diet Sabya also posted a collage comparing Urvashi's look to the Pokémon species Sceptile asked their followers to caption the photo. One user wrote, "My mom made a similar outfit for me in 6th grade and had dressed up as a parrot for the favourite dress party." Another commented, "God someone just fire her stylist." Someone remarked, "I refuse to believe this was at Cannes."

Meanwhile, Russian actor Victoria Bonya wore the Ziad Nakad gown to the festival's opening ceremony. Victoria even reposted Diet Sabya's story on her Instagram account and revealed that Ziad Nakad had asked her if she would mind if an Indian actress wore a dress she had already worn, and she had given the go-ahead.

