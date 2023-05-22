Cannes 2023: Jennifer Lawrence and Gigi Hadid serve the finest red carpet moment in two sensational gowns. All pics

Actor Jennifer Lawrence and supermodel Gigi Hadid walked the red carpet at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in southern France. While Jennifer was there to support the film Bread and Roses, Gigi attended the screening of the film Firebrand. The two stars set the French Riviera on fire, dressed in their sensational ensembles and served this year's finest red carpet moments. Scroll through to find out what the two stars wore to one of the prestigious red carpet-events of the year. Jennifer Lawrence and Gigi Hadid serve the finest 2023 Cannes Film Festival red carpet moment. (AP, AFP)

Jennifer Lawrence slipped into a Christian Dior Couture gown, and Gigi Hadid chose a custom Zac Posen ensemble for her appearance on the 2023 Cannes Film Festival red carpet. While the 32-year-old Hunger Games star embodied Old Hollywood glamour, the supermodel chose to take inspiration from her younger sister Bella Hadid's vintage fishtail Jean Paul Gaultier gown she wore in 2018. The two divas chose minimal yet striking shimmering jewellery pieces to accessorise their red carpet looks. Check out the pictures and read our download on their gorgeous gowns below.

Jennifer Lawrence walks the Cannes red carpet in a Dior couture gown. (AP, Reuters)

Jennifer Lawrence's ruby red Christian Dior couture gown features a ruffled bust, corseted bustier, cinched waistline, a flowy pleated skirt, and a floor-sweeping train on the back. She draped an elegant shawl across her arms to style the outfit.

Lastly, Jennifer accessorised the ensemble with a diamond ring and a delicate necklace. Lastly, she chose centre-parted open locks, glossy ruby red lips, subtle eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, rouged cheekbones, dewy base, and highlighter for the glam picks.

Gigi Hadid walks the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a custom Zac Posen gown. (AFP )

Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid wore a custom tan-coloured Zac Posen gown to the premiere of Jude Law and Alicia Vikander's film Firebrand. Her ensemble features a strapless bodycon silhouette, a corseted bodice, a muted peplum waist, a fishtail structure, and pleats on the side.

Gigi accessorised the ensemble with diamond jewels, including statement rings, a bracelet, a necklace, and delicate earrings. She complemented the accessories with side-parted open bleached blonde locks, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, chocolate brown lip shade, feathered brows, rouged cheeks, and a dewy base.