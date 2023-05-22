BTS' V arrives in Cannes: Kim Taehyung to attend 2023 Cannes Film Festival, shares first pics from the French Riviera

BTS member V, aka Kim Taehyung, will attend the Cannes Film Festival 2023. The singer from the South Korean mega-group - possibly the biggest boy band in the world - will walk the prestigious red carpet for the French luxury ready-to-wear label Celine. Taehyung took to Instagram to share the news with his millions of fans, known as ARMY, by dropping a welcome note from Celine and the first pictures of himself from the French Riviera. Scroll through to see what V shared on Instagram. BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung arrives in Cannes for the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. (Instagram)

BTS' V to attend the Cannes Film Festival 2023

On Monday (IST), V took to Instagram stories to share a few pictures with ARMY. The first two pictures featured a welcome note from Celine Paris, which read, "Welcome to Cannes! We look forward to seeing you. Warmest, Peter Utz. The second photo shows V, dressed in a leopard-print button-up shirt and black pants, chilling with Peter Utz. In the last image, the Winter Bear crooner posed with photographer Hong Janghyun for a mirror selfie, dressed in a beige-coloured trench coat, a printed scarf, and light-blue-coloured baggy denim jeans. Check out the photos below.

BTS' V arrives in Cannes to attend the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. (Instagram)

After V shared pictures of his arrival in Cannes, ARMY took to social media to share their excitement. Some fans also shared videos of the singer arriving on the French Riviera. One fan wrote, "Kim Taehyung is confirmed to be attending Cannes. Welcome V." Another tweeted, "You're always serving Kim Taehyung." A user said, "Kim Tahyung the Brand Ambassador [fire emojis]." Check out snippets shared by ARMY on Twitter.

Meanwhile, V dressed up in Celine from head to toe for his airport look. He wore the Dorian trench coat, styled with the Wesley Jeans, the Voyage bag in customised 'Taheyung' print, the Triomphe baseball cap, and white trainers with lace-up front. The leopard shirt is also from Celine - the brand's Fall/Winter 2023 collection.