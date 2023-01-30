BTS' Jungkook to be Calvin Klein ambassador? ARMY left excited as they await Golden Maknae's takeover of fashion world

The BTS takeover of the fashion world continues to create buzz. And this time, it is related to BTS' Golden Maknae Jungkook, born Jeon Jungkook. The K-Pop supergroup's vocalist left ARMY excited after Calvin Klein's Global Head of Creative followed him on Instagram. Fans were quick to think that Jungkook might become the brand's next global ambassador. Soon, the keyword 'Calvin Klein' started trending on social media, with ARMY imagining him as the next BTS' member to rule over the fashion world. (Also Read | BTS' Suga rules front row at Valentino show: ARMY fill Paris bridge to cheer for him, trend 'Min Yoongi the main event')

BTS' Jungkook to be Calvin Klein's ambassador?

On Monday, 'Calvin Klein' started trending on Twitter as BTS' ARMY rushed online to share the news that the brand's Global Head of Creative, Cédric Murac, followed the Golden Maknae on Instagram. Though the brand has still not followed the BTS vocalist, fans hoped that the singer might be the next member of the K-Pop supergroup to rule over the fashion world. Fans expressed their excitement with funny memes and photos/videos of Jungkook wearing Calvin Klein on several occasions. Check out the posts below.

Earlier, when Valentino and Dior announced Suga and Jimin as their brand ambassadors, ARMY had envisioned which luxury brands might approach the other members. While many thought BTS' leader RM would be signed by Bottega Veneta, others thought Jungkook will become Calvin Klein's ambassador. Today, some ARMY joked about how their predictions were coming true.

Regarding BTS' fashion takeover, Park Jimin and Suga were earlier announced as brand ambassadors of two luxury labels - Dior and Valentino. Both the members recently went to Paris to attend each label's fashion show. While Jimin was accompanied by J-Hope, Suga went to Paris alone. J-Hope also attended shows by Louis Vuitton and Hermes.

(Also Read | BTS Army goes crazy as Jimin, J-Hope twin in stunning grey Dior outfits and reunite at Paris Fashion Week)

Meanwhile, Jungkook released two songs last year - Left And Right with Charlie Puth and Bad Decisions with Park Jimin, Kim Seokjin, Kim Taehyung, Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg. Regarding BTS' solo music, Jimin's album is expected to be out in February, and Jungkook and Suga are working hard on their solos as well. Reportedly, RM will also release a new solo album after Indigo before he departs for his military service.