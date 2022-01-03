BTS' Jungkook flaunting his boxing skills in new video is workout motivation we need, V reacts: Watch

The Golden Maknae of BTS, Jungkook, broke the internet after posting a short snippet of his workout routine at the gym. Jungkook shared a video with ARMY on January 2 in which he had a boxing session with a freelance trainer, Tommy, while throwing some impressive punches and showing off his tattoos. The video is the best workout motivation we need today and will also get you pumped up. BTS member V also reacted to the post.

Jungkook's latest Instagram post is a 16-second video that shows him boxing with his trainer, dressed in a black shirt with grey sweatpants and a face mask. One can also see the tattoos on his arms in the intense clip that raked over 16 million views. "Let's box," Jungkook had captioned the video. The clip ends with Jungkook jumping with excitement for having a great boxing round.

Take a look here:

After Jungook posted the clip, ARMY showered their love for the Golden Maknae by hearting the clip. The post has more than 9 million likes. BTS' V also reacted to Jungkook's post by posting surprised emojis in the comments section. See here:

BTS' V reacts on Jungkook's video.

Benefits of Boxing:

Boxing helps in improving cardiovascular health and boosting overall body strength. It enhances hand-eye coordination, increases muscle mass and endurance and decreases stress.

All the BTS members have been on a posting spree ever since they created their personal accounts on Instagram. Jungkook has also shared some unseen moments featuring his dogs, beach days and more with his 28 million-strong Instagram family.

Most recently, Jungkook gave ARMY a glimpse of his pet dogs, Song and Paeng. He called them brothers of his pet Doberman, Bam. The picture shows Jungkook, dressed in a white T-shirt and black pants, lying down on his back with the two dogs sitting on his chest.

Jungkook also became the first person to cross one million likes in just two minutes on their Instagram post. Look at his new year post that broke the record.

Meanwhile, other BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V are also on Instagram and keep updating ARMY with snippets from their lives.