BTS Army goes crazy as Jimin, J-Hope twin in stunning grey Dior outfits and reunite at Paris Fashion Week

Ever since they announced going on a hiatus, the members of the South Korean boy band Bangtan Sonyeondan or Bangtan Boys — RM (Kim Namjoon), Kim Seokjin (Jin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jung Kook (Jeon Jungkook) have not given fans or BTS Army a moment's rest as they wrapped up the World Expo concert in Busan that debuted a performance of "Run BTS" to pursue more solo endeavours beginning with Hobi's solo album followed by his headlining Lollapalooza set, Jin's collaboration with Coldplay before enlisting for his mandatory military service, Jung Kook's official single for the last year's football World Cup, RM's solo album ‘Indigo’ and Jimin and Suga being signed as ambassadors for Dior and Valentino respectively this January. While February is marked with other excited events by BTS, the ongoing Paris Fashion Week was a visual treat for fashion sore eyes and BTS Army cried tears of happiness as Jimin and Hobi aka J-Hope reunited to take Dior's front seats while looking their sartorial best in twinning grey outfits and drawing the biggest crowd that the fashion house has ever seen, reportedly.

Making his debut at Dior Homme as global ambassador, Jimin attended the Fall 2023 show in a monochromatic look that comprised of greyish-tan shade suit styled over a cashmere turtleneck. Tucking the bottom of his trousers inside his extraordinary combat boots, the 27-year-old superstar completed his attire with a pair of tonal rubber boots that came with a treaded sole.

Changing the style of boots and forgoing a matching demi-skirt that attached like a buckle at the waist, Jimin put his own spin to the look to give it a personal style instead of wearing it right off the runway. Wearing a dab of gloss on lips, Jimin amplified the glam look with subtle pink eyeshadow and textured hair.

Surprising fans by revealing his invitation to attend the Dior Fall 2023 Menswear Fashion Show after being the “main event” at Louis Vuitton 2023 F/W Fashion Show, J-Hope made jaws drop in awe as he sported an ensemble in grey from Dior's new Pre-Fall 2023 Menswear collection. He too gave his own unique spin to the look instead of donning it straight off the runway by sprucing it up with his choice of boots and a chain necklace.

Donning an all dark grey ensemble that came with a matching demi-skirt and attached like a buckle at the waist, J-Hope completed his attire with a pair of quirky and chunky high-top shoes. He accessorised his look with a pair of black sunglasses.

Cutting confident and contemporary masculine silhouettes, Jimin and J-Hope struck sultry poses for the shutterbugs and outdid the models in the outfits that are credited to Dior's Pre-Fall 2023 Menswear collection. Setting fans and fashion enthusiasts on frenzy, the duo also posed for photos together against a logofied step-and-repeat.

Here's how BTS Army reacted:

The other high profile celebrity guests were Robert Pattinson, Naomi Campbell, Karlie Kloss and David and Cruz Beckham but needless to say, Jimin and J-Hope stole all the limelight with their appearance and the BTS Army went crazy.