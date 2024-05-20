Cannes 2024: Urvashi Rautela's quirky reptile necklace again becomes talk of the town at Cannes Film Festival red carpet

Urvashi Rautela is back in Cannes and has been constantly updating her social media with pictures from the film festival. Until now, Urvashi has shared three looks from the festival, two of which are from the red carpet. One of her red carpet looks, which she wore during the arrivals of the premiere of Emilia Perez, features her in a strapless midnight blue gown. However, it was Urvashi's necklace that became the talk of the town—a feat she achieved last year, too, in the French Riviera. Keep scrolling down to see what Urvashi wore. Urvashi Rautela wears a quirky reptile necklace on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. (Instagram)

Urvashi Rautela wears a dancing fish necklace on the red carpet at Cannes

Urvashi Rautela chose a midnight blue voluminous gown from the shelves of a Polish designer clothing label, Sylvia, for her second red carpet-appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. Urvashi posted pictures of her look on Instagram with the caption, "77th Festival de Cannes 2024 at the premiere of #EmiliaPerez along with #SelenaGomez." The strapless dress features a corset bodice, a plunging neckline, sequin embellishments, intricate embroidery inspired by space, a layered voluminous skirt, and a floor-length hem.

Urvashi styled the ensemble with a custom-made reptile necklace that captured the attention of netizens. The actor called the neckpiece a 'dancing fish necklace' from the brand Lamar Quise jewellery. It is adorned with pink, silver, and blue gemstones, with the blue stone on the front. She also wore statement rings, bracelets, and hoop earrings.

Lastly, Urvashi tied her long locks in a messy top knot with loose strands sculpting her face. As for the glam picks, she chose darkened brows, winged eyeliner, smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, caramel lip shade, smudged kohl-lined eyes, rouge on the cheekbones, and highlighter on the contours.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Urvashi has stunned the internet with her reptile-themed necklace. Last year, she wore an alligator necklace to the festival, which invited a meme fest on social media. She even replied to the trolling on her Instagram story and said, "To all members of media, I have sentiments attached with my high-jewelled crocodile masterpiece necklace."