Aishwarya Rai's best looks at Cannes Film Festival that prove her disappointing gowns this time were an opportunity lost

Aishwarya Rai, accompanied by her daughter, made her annual appearance at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Those who follow the much-publicised yearly festival in the French Riviera know that Aishwarya's name is synonymous with Cannes. A regular on the Cannes red carpet, the actor has shown the world some incredible and unforgettable red carpet moments, from Michael Cinco's Cinderella ball gown to Roberto Cavalli's picture-perfect gold dress. So, when she arrived in Cannes this week dressed in two dramatic gowns custom-designed by Falguni Shane Peacock, fans felt that the Queen of Cannes failed to leave her mark this year. Aishwarya Rai's best looks at the Cannes Film Festival. (Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai arrives at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in custom Falguni Shane Peacock. (Instagram)

The fashion and pop culture-based Instagram account Diet Sabya said, "Butchering two back-to-back looks is too depressing to roast or even make any funny commentary on. The gowns are NOT reflective of India's growing power as the hub of all things artisanal and couture embroidery." Fashion commentator and the name behind @ideservecouture, Hanan Besovic, commented on Aishwarya's two looks from Cannes and remarked, "No offense to anyone but a Queen like Aishwarya Rai should be getting dressed in the most breathtaking pieces that fashion has to offer." He added, "Y'all can't be doing my Queen like this!!! Aishwarya Rai deserves better." So, as the internet shows their disappointment online, we thought of reminiscing some of Aishwarya's best-dressed moments from Cannes that show how this year was an opportunity lost.

Aishwarya Rai's Best Moments at the Cannes Film Festival

Aishwarya Rai, a veteran at Cannes, debuted at the film festival in 2002 while promoting her movie Devdas. At that time, she wore a Neeta Lulla saree styled with heavy gold jewellery. The actor's style journey since the beginning at the red carpet event is worth revisiting, but just looking at her appearances in the past decade proves that she is known as the Queen of Cannes for a reason. Here are some of our favourite red carpet moments.

The Roberto Cavalli Gown (2014)

Aishwarya Rai in a Roberto Cavalli gown for 2014 Cannes Film Festival. (Instagram)

One of Aishwarya Rai's most standout looks has been the golden hip-hugging strapless gown by Roberto Cavalli from the 2014 Cannes Film Festival, styled with red lips and a voluminous blowout. The sweeping train, corseted bodice, strapless design, and glittering embellishments made the look a winning red carpet moment.

The Michael Cinco Cinderella Dress (2017)

Aishwarya channelled her inner Disney Princess on the Cannes red carpet with an icy blue Michael Cinco number. While some called her Cinderella, it was an Elsa moment for others. The beauteous strapless number was the perfect combination of elegant and theatrical. She styled her poker-straight loose hair in a centre-parting, and for the glam, she chose subtle make-up paired with dark-hued lips.

The Michael Cinco Butterfly Gown (2018)

Aishwarya shut down the Cannes Film Festival in 2018 as she walked the red carpet in a Butterfly gown. After transforming into a real-life Cinderella, the Bollywood superstar reprised her stellar black-tie wardrobe with another couture gown by designer Michael Cinco. Completely covered in Swarovski crystals and French palettes, the gown features ultra-violet, midnight blue, and red threadwork. It also boasts a 20-foot train that mimics "a butterfly emerging from its chrysalis."

The Dolce and Gabbana Floral Wonder (2022)

The voluminous Dolce and Gabbana gown with vivid 3D florals became quite the head-turner at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival as Aishwarya walked the red carpet wearing the look. Additionally, this year, netizens were reminded of Aishwarya's Cannes gown when Zendaya arrived at the Met with a floral upside-down bouquet on her head paired with an archival Givenchy gown. She styled the dress with a centre-parted half-up, half-down hairdo, minimal jewels, bold kohl-lined eyes, and mauve lips.

The Gaurav Gupta Birth of Venus Gown (2022)

Aishwarya Rai wore Gaurav Gupta's 'Birth of Venus' gown to Cannes in 2022. The ensemble combined the gown's magical femininity with her evergreen elegance. Inspired by Italian artist Botticelli's famous painting, the custom look took 3500 man-hours to make and features thousands of glass beads and crystals, intricate embroidery, and a sculptured hood.