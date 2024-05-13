Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai to Aditi Rao Hydari, Indians who will attend; what they wore last year, all you need to know

Cannes 2024: The Cannes Film Festival is almost here! The 77th edition of the Film Festival will take place from May 14 to May 25. Every year, hundreds of celebrities, filmmakers, artists and film enthusiasts gather at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès to witness the brilliance and artistic creativity in cinema. Deemed as one of the year's most widely publicised and anticipated events, Cannes also becomes a runway for stars to showcase their brilliant ensembles. Film stars and internet personalities, including Indian celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Hina Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, and Diana Penty, among others, arrive in Cannes, serving fans with unforgettable and iconic fashion moments. As the 77th edition of the festival inches close, here's all you need to know about. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. (Instagram)

Cannes 2024: Indian celebrities who will attend; what they wore last year

This year, Cannes regular Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will attend the film festival. Aditi Rao Hydari will also attend the event. They will be making their much-anticipated return to the international film festival as ambassadors for L'Oreal. Meanwhile, Sobhita Dhulipala will also walk the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera. She is representing an ice cream brand.

A few other known names attending this year are King, RJ Karishma, Nancy Tyagi, Niharika, Ankush Bahuguna, and Vitiligo. Meanwhile, stars such as Demi Moore, Meryl Streep, and George Lucas are expected to walk the red carpet. Meryl will receive a special Palme d'Or at the opening ceremony.

Coming to the Bollywood divas attending this year - Aishwarya Rai and Aditi Rao Hydari - who also attended last year, here's a look at what they wore in 2023.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan captured in the French Riviera at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. (Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai turned mystical in a unique Sophie Couture gown as she walked the red carpet at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Aishwarya's hooded ensemble featuring lightweight aluminium details, shimmering embellishments and a signature cinched corset was from the label's Cannes Capsule Collection. Another look she had worn outside the red carpet for the interviews was a shimmering green midi dress from the Italian luxury fashion house Valentino's Spring 2023 collection. It featured a round neckline, multiple pleated designs on the front, and billowy cape-style sleeves with slits.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Pictures of Aditi Rao Hydari attending the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. (Instagram)

Aditi Rao Hydari walked the Cannes red carpet dressed in a Michael Cinco Princess gown that turned her into the Belle of the Ball. Her strapless gown featured a plunging square neckline, a corseted bodice, a cinched waist, tiered ruffles on the voluminous skirt, and floral ornament embellishments. For her second look, Aditi changed into a powder blue Oscar de la Renta gown featuring an asymmetric voluminous skirt, a bow adornment on the front, and a sheer embellished corset.

Cannes 2024: Date and venue of the Cannes Film Festival

The opening night of the 77th Cannes Film Festival is on Tuesday, May 14. It will end on Saturday, May 25. While the festival is set to open with a bang as it announced Quentin Dupieux's latest, The Second Act, as its inaugural film, the closing-night film is yet to be revealed. Meanwhile, the festival will occur at Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, France.

Cannes 2024: How to watch the 77th Cannes Film Festival?

The exclusive content from the Cannes Film Festival will be available live on France Télévisions in France, according to the official Cannes Festival website. One can also find the live stream of the event on the festival's YouTube channel and official website.

Cannes 2024: Who are the jury members?

This year, the jury will be presided over by Greta Gerwig. Apart from the Barbie director, Turkish screenwriter Ebru Ceylan, actress Lily Gladstone, French actress Eva Green, Lebanese writer-director Nadine Labaki, Spanish writer-director Juan Antonio Bayona, Italian actor Pierfrancisco Favino, Japanese director Kore-eda Hirokazu, and French actor Omar Sy are part of the jury.

Cannes 2024: First Indian film to contend for the esteemed Palm d'Or

Payal Kapdia's All We Imagine As Light is the first Indian film to contend for the esteemed Palm d'Or in 30 years. The film will be competing against will be competing against Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis, Yorgos Lanthimos' Kinds Of Kindness, Paul Schrader's Oh, Canada, Ali Abbasi's The Apprentice, Andrea Arnold's Bird, and more.