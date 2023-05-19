Cannes 2023: Before her red carpet look, Aishwarya Rai wore a Valentino green dress, internet calls it 'Christmas Tree'

Today, Aishwarya Rai served a red carpet moment to end all the others at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. The actor attended the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny during the 2023 Festival de Cannes at the Palais des Festivals, dressed in a hooded gown from Sophie Couture. Before walking the red carpet in her mystical look that gained praise from netizens, Aishwarya had donned a shimmering sequinned dress to give interviews in the French Riviera town. However, this look did not impress the netizens, who called it a 'Christmas Tree'. Aishwarya Rai in a Valentino green dress for press call at Cannes Film Festival. (Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai in a Valentino dress

On Thursday evening (IST), fans flooded social media with gorgeous pictures of Aishwarya Rai's first look from the Cannes Film Festival. The images showed Aishwarya in a shimmering green midi dress decked with sequin embellishments. The ensemble is from the Italian luxury fashion house Valentino's Spring 2023 collection. She wore the sequinned outfit with killer high heels, minimal accessories, and her signature glam. Scroll through to read our download on the look.

Aishwarya's Valentino dress features a round neckline, multiple pleated designs on the front, billowy cape-style sleeves with slits, a breezy silhouette to lend a comfy touch, and a calf-length hem. The shimmering sequin adornments added an edgy twist to the ensemble.

Aishwarya styled the green ensemble with statement gold rings and clear pumps featuring killer block high heels. In the end, Aishwarya chose shimmering green eye shadow, cat eyeliner, feathered brows, glossy blush pink lip shade, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheekbones, dewy base, beaming highlighter, and contouring for the glam picks. A centre-parted open hairdo gave the finishing touch to this look.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya's shimmering green dress left netizens divided. Diet Sabya shared her picture on Instagram and wrote, "Mother is OG, but this is ChristmasTreecore." Another fan criticised the look and wrote, "Please choose your dresses wisely." However, some fans complimented the star and wrote, "Stunning and perfect style statement in Valentino," and "You are so graceful."

What do you think of this outfit? Is it a hit or a miss?