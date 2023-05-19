Aishwarya Rai's Cannes 2023 red carpet look in mystical gown makes fans say 'Everyone can go home now, Queen is here'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first red carpet-look from the Cannes Film Festival is here. Last night (IST), Aishwarya arrived for the screening of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny during the 76th edition of the prestigious film festival. Aishwarya walked the red carpet in a mystical hooded gown that left everyone in awe of her look, including an onslaught of frenzied fans, paparazzi and onlookers. Not a stranger to international red carpets, especially Cannes, Aishwarya once again got the netizens talking about her opulent ensemble. Aishwarya Rai's Cannes 2023 red carpet look in a mystical gown wows her fans. (Reuters, AFP)

Aishwarya Rai's Cannes 2023 red carpet look

Aishwarya Rai walks the Cannes red carpet in a hooded gown. (AFP, PTI)

On Thursday night, Aishwarya Rai attended the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiere at Festival de Cannes, unveiling her first red carpet look for the 76th edition of the event. The star dropped jaws and made eyes trail on her as she strode the carpet in a unique Sophie Couture creation with lightweight aluminium details, shimmering embellishments and a signature cinched corset. Aishwarya's hooded look is from the label's Cannes Capsule Collection, specially designed for the Ponniyin Selvan actor. Scroll through to read more details about Aish's gown.

Aishwarya's silver and black gown features crystals - sourced from the brand's archival Cannes Capsule Collection, an exaggerated hood encompassing Aishwarya's head and falling onto her torso in a fluid flare moment, a black corset with a sweetheart neckline and structured boning, an eccentric figure-skimming silhouette, an OTT black bow cinched on the waist in the front and a floor-sweeping train.

Looking like art in the head-turning ensemble, Aishwarya styled it with a signature make-up look featuring bold ruby red lips, black winged eyeliner, rouged cheekbones, silver eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, dewy base, and light contouring. A centre-parted silky open hairdo gave the glam a finishing touch.

Lastly, Aishwarya chose a signature serpentine ring and high heels to accessories the ensemble. Meanwhile, fans loved her red carpet-appearance and flooded the internet with compliments. A fan wrote, "Everyone can go home now, the Queen is here." Another commented, "Uff your eyes." A netizen remarked, "Owning the Cannes like no one else."

What do you think of Aishwarya's look?