Blackpink's Rosé debuts at Cannes Film Festival, takes over French Riviera in sensuous black dress. All pics, videos

Blackpink member Rosé made her stellar debut on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet today. The member of the K-pop girl band arrived at the French Riviera town recently and walked the red carpet on Thursday. She attended the premiere of Monster, a drama by Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda that reportedly received a six-minute-long standing ovation from the audience. Scroll through to see Rosé's pictures from the red carpet. Blackpink's Rose debuts at Cannes Film Festival in sensuous black dress.

Blackpink's Rosé debuts at Cannes

To attend the premiere of Monster, Blackpink-member Rosé embraced the sensual simplicity and elegance of the chic cinematic style of silver screen stars of the '40s. Rosé wore a black slip-on dress from the shelves of the luxury fashion house of Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. She kept the styling minimal with au-naturel makeup and an Audrey Hepburn-esque hairdo. Read our download on Rosé's red-carpet look below.

Rosé's custom-designed silk-satin black gown comes with a unique halter-styled neckline featuring a ruffled scarf forming a train on the back. The sleeveless design, a plunging backless detail, ruffles on the torso, a figure-hugging silhouette, and floor-grazing hem length added a touch of elegance to her sensual ensemble.

Rosé wore the slip gown with black Nadja strappy high-heel pumps and a statement blue sapphire diamond ring and matching delicate earrings from Tiffany. In the end, Rosé chose a side-parted slicked-back low bun with bangs inspired by Audrey Hepburn, black winged eyeliner, rose blushed lip shade, rouged cheekbones, feathered brows, dewy base, and mascara on the lashes for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, before walking the red carpet, Rosé was captured by the paparazzi wearing black-tinted cat-eye sunglasses and an oversized blazer over the ensemble.

Apart from Rosé, Blackpink member Jennie will reportedly attend this year to support the premiere of her HBO series The Idol, starring Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd, and Lily-Rose Depp. Jennie's appearance will also mark her debut at the French film festival.