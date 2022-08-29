BLACKPINK wins the night at MTV Video Music Awards in glam looks, debuts with Pink Venom performance: Pics, videos

BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé made their debut at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) ceremony with a bang. The music artists arrived at the award ceremony red carpet dressed in coordinated all-black looks and stole the spotlight with their impeccable sass and glamour. The K-Pop female group even performed their latest song - Pink Venom - at the award ceremony, marking their debut on the VMAs stage. The electric performance delighted BLINKs across the globe.

BLACKPINK rules the MTV VMAs red carpet

The four-member group chose gorgeous outfits for the big night. While Lisa and Jennie chose all-black separates for the occasion, Jisoo slipped into an embroidered midi gown, and Rosé looked exquisite in a mini-length dress. Additionally, Lia's bangs took the centre-stage at the star-studded event. The official Instagram page of MTV VMAs shared videos of BLACKPINK arriving on the red carpet and their performance of Pink Venom, which garnered much love from fans online. Check out the pictures and videos from the occasion inside. (Also Read: BTS' V brings chic glam with BLACKPINK's Lisa, Park Bo-gum as they attend Celine Men's show in Paris: All pics, videos)

Lisa wore a strapless high-low top featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline, front cropped hem hinting at her toned abs, and a floor-sweeping train attached to the back. She teamed it with matching high-waisted black straight-fitted pants. Lastly, an ornate necklace, strappy high heels, embellished nail art, diamond bracelet, open tresses, winged eyeliner, and minimal makeup rounded it all off.

BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé make their debut at the MTV Video Music Awards. (Reuters)

Jisoo chose a spaghetti-strapped midi-length gown for the MTV VMAs red carpet. The ensemble comes with a lace embroidered torso, floral printed tiered skirt, and a black leather belt cinched on the waist. A half-tied hairdo, diamond rings, diamond earrings, and minimal makeup completed Jisoo's look.

BLACKPINK performs their new song Pink Venom. (AFP)

Jennie and Rosé complemented their band members in all-black outfits. While Jennie chose a sweetheart neckline crop top and midi-length skirt, Rosé wore a turtleneck mini dress with front bow detail. The chic glam of their simple yet classy ensembles turned heads on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK created history at the MTV VMAs by becoming the first female K-pop artist to perform at the awards show. Pink Venom is their latest single from the upcoming album Born Pink.