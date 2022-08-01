BLACKPINK's Lisa shows how to slay in corset crop top and baggy jeans with new pics. We love her no-makeup look

BLACKPINK delighted their fans last night as they officially kicked off their comeback activities by posting an exciting video titled 'BORN PINK' announcement trailer, giving a roadmap for the next few months. BLACKPINK members, including Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé, dropped the video on their respective Instagram accounts. Apart from giving the exciting comeback news to BLINKs, BLACKPINK member Lisa also delighted them by posting new selfies of herself dressed in a black corset crop top and denim jeans. Her fans could not keep calm and took to the comments section to express the same.

On Sunday, Lisa dropped three selfies on her Instagram page. It showed the star striking uber cool poses for the camera, dressed in the classic black top and blue denim combination. She gave the style an upgraded twist by choosing a corset crop top and baggy pants. While the top features a square neckline, fitted silhouette and midriff-baring asymmetric hem, the denim jeans come in a baggy fitting. Check out the photos below. (Also Read: BTS' Kim Taehyung and BLACKPINK's Lisa slay airport fashion as they leave for Celine show in Paris: See pics, video)

Lisa styled her classic fit by ditching all accessories and embracing the casual aesthetics. Additionally, the rapper left her messy blonde mane open in centre parting, and for the glam, she opted for a no-makeup look with glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and nude pink lip shade.

After Lisa dropped the pictures, BLINKs took to the comments section to shower her with compliments. One fan wrote, "Why are you so beautiful." Another commented, "We love you, queen." A few netizens also posted heart-eye emoticons to show their love for the musician.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is all set to make its comeback in August. They will release a pre-release single this month, followed by the girl group's new album release in September. In October, BLACKPINK will then be embarking on a world tour.

It will mark their first comeback in nearly two years. In October 2020, the girl group dropped their first full-length album called THE ALBUM with their lead single, Lovesick Girls.