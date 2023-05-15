Cannes 2023: Why Aishwarya Rai and Sonam Kapoor will always be the Queens of the Cannes Film Festival red carpet

The 76th edition of the Festival de Cannes is almost here. As celebrities get ready to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, which begins on Tuesday, May 16, and ends on May 27, we look back at some incredible moments from the French Riviera. Many Indian divas walk the red carpet every year. However, two of the most anticipated stars of the event are always Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor. And without a doubt, the two stars are the deserving Queens of the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. A quick look at their past magical red-carpet sartorial choices at the event, and you would agree with us. Why Aishwarya Rai and Sonam Kapoor will always be the Queens of the Cannes.

Aishwarya Rai and Sonam Kapoor: The Queens of Cannes

Over the years, Aishwarya Rai and Sonam Kapoor have served incredible fashion moments on the red carpet in the French Riviera town. Cannes Film Festival is known for some head-turning sartorial moments, and Sonam and Aish have contributed to those iconic events - be it Aishwarya's Cinderella-esque Princess gown or the butterfly-patterned gown with an embellished train by Michael Cinco or Sonam's Anamika Khanna Couture sarees or the white and gold cape dress from Ralph & Russo. However, we do have some of our favourite (including the ones mentioned above) looks that make Sonam and Aishwarya the best-dressed celebrities at Cannes.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes Film Festival

A Cannes regular since 2002, Aishwarya Rai shares a special bond with May, marking her annual sashay down one of the most highly-anticipated red carpets in the world. She has been dressed by the most-popular designers of all time - from Sabyasachi, Michael Cinco, and Elie Saab to Roberto Cavalli and more - for the Festival de Cannes. From conversation-starting lilac lip colours to frosty Disney princess gowns, her fashion journey has caught everyone's attention. Here are our favourite looks from Cannes:

Aishwarya Rai in Elie Saab

Aishwarya Rai wears an Elie Saab gown at Cannes in 2006.

In 2006, Aishwarya dazzled on the red carpet with a royal blue off-shoulder dress by designer Elie Saab that hugged her frame like a second skin. She accessorised her look with the blue and silver serpentine necklace that soon became the buzz of the town.

Aishwarya Rai in Roberto Cavalli

Aishwarya Rai's one of the most standout look at Cannes in a Roberto Cavalli gown.

2014 was a landmark year for Aishwarya Rai on the Cannes red carpet. The star wore a knockout Roberto Cavalli gilded gown with siren red lips and superstar waves. Exuding glamour and elegance, she looked every inch drop-dead gorgeous in the strapless ensemble that featured a mermaid silhouette.

Aishwarya Rai in Michael Cinco

Aishwarya Rai wears Michael Cinco gown at Cannes.

Aishwarya Rai in a Michael Cinco gown at Cannes

The two unmissable and unforgettable looks donned by Aishwarya Rai at Cannes came from the Dubai-based designer Michael Cinco - the Cindrella-esque and butterfly gowns. They were one of the most dramatic looks ever seen on the red carpet, and the fashion police did not complain. While the Cinderella gown gave Aishwarya her Disney Princess moment, the butterfly gown spoke of luxurious elegance with its 20-foot train, Swarovski crystal embellishments, and intricate multi-coloured threadwork.

Aishwarya's in Gaurav Gupta

Aishwarya Rai in Guarav Gupta gown at Cannes in 2022.

Called 'The Birth of Venus', Aishwarya's blush pink Gaurav Gupta gown at Cannes in 2022 spoke of femininity and elegance. Adorned with thousands of glass beads and crystals, along with intricate embroidery all over, the sculptured and sinewed outfit highlighted the actor's timeless charm. She wore it with minimal jewellery and striking makeup.

Sonam Kapoor at Cannes Film Festival

Sonam Kapoor debuted at Cannes in 2011 and has enjoyed an undeniable reputation as a fashionista for many years with her appearances at the festival. The white Jean Paul Gaultier gown caught everyone's attention in 2011. However, there has been no stopping the actor since then - be it her Anamika Khanna couture sarees or the Elie Saab gowns or the stellar Ralph & Russo saree-inspired dress. Here are our favourite Sonam Kapoor looks from Cannes:

Sonam Kapoor in Anamika Khanna couture

Sonam Kapoor wears Anamika Khanna couture sarees at Cannes in 2013 and 2014.

Saree on the international red carpet has always earned a thumbs up from netizens. And Sonam knows it too. In 2013, Sonam draped herself in a fusion white and gold lace saree with an embroidered jacket, nath, bold wine-red lips, a centre-parted bun, and striking eye makeup. This saree look still remains one of her most memorable ensembles at Cannes.

Next year, Sonam chose Anamika Khan again and was a beautiful sight in this pale pink net saree by Anamika Khanna. She added the elegant red-carpet touch with the new-age drape, minimal makeup, and the statement neckpiece.

Sonam Kapoor in Elie Saab

Sonam Kapoor wears Elie Saab gowns at Cannes in 2017.

In 2017, Sonam Kapoor chose not one but two Elie Saab gowns for her appearance on the Cannes red carpet. The first look featured her in an embellished blush pink floor-sweeping dress with cape-like long sleeves, a wide plunge neckline, and a figure-hugging silhouette. She wore it with shimmering earrings, hand bracelets, striking makeup, and a messy bun.

The second look featured Sonam in a gold embellished Elie Saab gown featuring a deep sweetheart neckline, a belted waist, a figure-hugging silhouette, and a train at the back. She accessorised her look with diamond earrings by Chopard.

Sonam Kapoor in white Ralph & Russo looks

Sonam Kapoor in white Ralph & Russo looks

Sonam Kapoor and Ralph & Russo's collaboration has served the internet with unforgettable sartorial moments. And some of them are from her Cannes appearances in pristine white ensembles. In 2016, Sonam wore a saree-inspired gown by the designer. The cape and trail stole the show, while her simple makeup and hairdo balanced the elegance of the look.

Meanwhile, in 2018, newly-married Sonam walked the Cannes red carpet in a Ralph & Russo lehenga with mehendi on her hands and gajra in her braided hair. The new bride was the gracious style icon in the heavily-embroidered ensemble.

In 2019, Sonam and Ralph & Russo collaborated again for a plunging neck white ensemble styled with an emerald necklace. The experimental take on a tuxedo was a risk Sonam took and managed to pull off with panache.