Mrunal Thakur at Cannes Day 2 feels like Desi Girl in net saree and bralette, Samantha Ruth Prabhu hearts it. All pics

Actor Mrunal Thakur is yet to walk the red carpet at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, but her glamorous looks from the French Riviera town are already creating a buzz on social media. On Day 2, Mrunal embraced her Indian roots mixed with modern elegance. She draped herself in a stunning lavender-coloured saree and shared pictures on social media. The star shared she felt like a Desi Girl in the six yards. Keep scrolling to see Mrunal's photos. Mrunal Thakur at Cannes Day 2 feels like Desi Girl in net saree and bralette. (Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu loves Desi Girl Mrunal Thakur's Cannes Day 2 look

On Thursday, Mrunal Thakur shared pictures of her Day 2 look from the 76th Festival de Cannes. "Thank you @falgunishanepeacockindia for this absolute stunner and for making me feel like the #DesiGirl I am," Mrunal captioned the post. It shows the actor posing amid the scenic views in Cannes, dressed in an embellished lavender net saree and bralette blouse. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and many of Mrunal's fans took to the comments section to drop praises. "Love [heart emoji]," Samantha commented. "You are looking absolutely magical," a fan wrote. See the post below.

Mrunal Thakur's Falguni Shane Peacock pre-draped saree comes in a lavender shade and features sequin embellishments, an ornate brooch on the front, the pallu forming a long train on the back, floor-sweeping hem length, and a see-through silhouette.

Mrunal wore the drape with a matching bralette style blouse featuring spaghetti straps, sequin and bead embroidery, a plunging V neckline flaunting her decolletage, a midriff-baring hem, and a fitted bust.

For the accessories, Mrunal chose dangling silver earrings and embellished silver-coloured pumps. Smoky eye shadow, rouged cheeks, glossy mauve lip shade, beaming highlighter, bold eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, and light contouring completed the glam picks. Lastly, a side-parted open wavy hairdo gave the finishing touch to the ensemble.