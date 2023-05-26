Cannes 2023: Aditi Rao Hydari turns Belle of the Ball as she walks the red carpet in a yellow gown. All pics inside

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari has made her first appearance on the red carpet at this year's Cannes Film Festival. Aditi is one of the Indian celebrities attending the 76th edition of the much-anticipated annual event. She walked the red carpet during the screening of L'Ete Dernier (Last Summer). The star sparkled in a sunshine-yellow gown for the occasion, living her modern Princess moment. Scroll through to see Aditi's pictures from the event and read our download on her outfit. Aditi Rao Hydari walks the red carpet at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in a Michael Cinco gown. (Instagram, AFP)

Aditi Rao Hydari is the Belle of the Ball at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari walked the 2023 Cannes Film Festival red carpet during the L'Ete Dernier screening in a gorgeous yellow-coloured strapless gown. Apart from her red carpet photos, Aditi also shared snippets from her photoshoot in the ensemble on Instagram with the caption, "In full bloom [flower emoji]." The outfit is from the shelves of Michael Cinco, the designer responsible for Aishwarya Rai's Cinderella moment at Cannes. Celebrity stylist Saman Ratansi styled Aditi in the gorgeous ensemble. Check out her pictures below.

Aditi's strapless gown features a plunging square neckline highlighting her decolletage, a corseted bodice with a fitted bust, a cinched waist defining her svelte frame, tiered ruffles on the voluminous skirt cascading in a flowy manner to the floor and embellished with thousands of floral ornaments, an asymmetric high-low hem, and a long train sweeping the floor.

Aditi styled the ensemble with striking jewels and accessories, including ornate gold earrings, a statement ring, and multi-coloured strap high heels. Lastly, she chose side-parted open wavy locks, fuchsia pink lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, dewy base, rouged cheeks, and beaming highlighter.

Aditi Rao Hydari walks the red carpet at Cannes in a yellow gown. (Instagram, AFP)

Meanwhile, Aditi's pictures garnered love from her followers on social media, including Sanya Malhotra, who wrote, "Uffff [heart-eye emoji]," in the comments. A fan commented, "How can you be so beautiful." Another remarked, "Stunner you." What do you think of Aditi's Cannes red carpet ensemble?