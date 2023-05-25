Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone with Anurag Kashyap, Rahul Bhat steals the spotlight at Kennedy screening in risqué gown

Actor Sunny Leone just experienced the proudest moment of her career at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Sunny walked the red carpet at the 76th edition of the prestigious film festival for the screening of Kennedy with director Anurag Kashyap and co-star Rahul Bhat. Kennedy was a part of midnight screenings during the Festival de Cannes. The actor stole the spotlight on the red carpet with her gorgeous look in a risqué thigh-high slit blush pink gown. Scroll through to see Sunny's pictures from the event. Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone walks the red carpet for Kennedy screening with Anurag Kashyap and Rahul Bhat. (Instagram)

Sunny Leone is proud as she walks the Cannes Film Festival red carpet

Sunny Leone walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival to attend the screening of Kennedy. The star posted pictures of herself with Anurag Kashyap and Rahul Bhat on the iconic front steps of the Palais des Festivals and shared that it was the proudest moment of her career. "The proudest moment of my career so far! Thank you, @anuragkashyap10 for this moment! And @itsrahulbhat for letting me be share the screen with you in this amazing performance! Love you both!," Sunny wrote. She wore a blush pink gown for the screening event. Check out her post below.

Sunny stole the spotlight at the event, dressed in a blush pink-coloured gown from the shelves of the couture label Naja Saade. The ensemble comes with a one-shoulder detail, double-strap with a shimmering brooch embellishment, cut-outs on the shoulder and waist, a figure-skimming silhouette, a risque thigh-high slit, a floor-sweeping hem length, and a cape-like attachment flowing like a train on the back.

Sunny accessorised the silk-satin blush-pink gown with minimal jewels, including statement rings and delicate tear-drop earrings. Lastly, strappy high heels, a side-parted pulled-back sleek bun, winged eyeliner, bold red lip shade, shimmery eye shadow, feathered brows, rouged cheekbones, and beaming highlighter completed the glam picks.