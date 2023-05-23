Sunny Leone arrives in Cannes for her red carpet debut, looks like a summer dream in green cut-out gown. See first pics

Actor Sunny Leone has arrived in Cannes, southern France, to attend the 76th edition of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Sunny will debut at this year's Festival de Cannes for the premiere of her film, Kennedy, with director Anurag Kashyap and actor Rahul Bhat. They are also in Cannes to support their upcoming project. Sunny took to Instagram to share first pictures from her arrival in the French Riviera town. It shows her looking like a summer dream in a green cut-out gown. Sunny Leone shares first pictures from Cannes looking like a summer dream in green cut-out gown. (Instagram)

Sunny Leone took to Instagram to share pictures of herself looking incredible while doing press calls at the Cannes Film Festival. "Amazing first day @festivaldecannes doing interviews for #kennedy," Sunny captioned the post. She wore a cut-out maxi dress in the photoshoot. It is from the shelves of the clothing label Maria Kokhia, and celebrity stylist Ilya Vanzato styled the sensational ensemble. Scroll through to see Sunny's pictures and read our download on her first look at the prestigious festival.

Sunny's emerald green maxi dress features a one-shoulder design, a decolletage-revealing neckline, a billowy full-length sleeve with cinched cuff, a midriff-baring cut-out on the waist, a gathered design, a figure-hugging silhouette accentuating her frame, a thigh-high slit on the front, and a floor-grazing hem length.

Sunny accessorised the thigh-slit gown with embellished emerald green strappy high heels, matching rings, and delicate ear studs. Lastly, she chose centre-parted open wavy locks, subtle smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, glossy coral pink lip shade, feathered brows, rouged cheekbones, dewy base, and a hint of highlighter for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Kennedy has been selected for a Midnight Screening at Cannes Film Festival 2023. Apart from Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhatt, the Anurag Kashyap film also stars Abhilash Thapliyal in the lead role.