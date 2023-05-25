Aditi Rao Hydari's Princess moment in first pics from Cannes leaves rumoured boyfriend Siddharth swooning. All pics here

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari is back in Cannes and how. Aditi is among many celebrities attending the 76th edition of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. The star arrived in the French Riviera town and shared her first pictures from the festival. She lived her modern Princess moment in a stunningly gorgeous blue gown. Her pictures garnered a comment from her rumoured boyfriend Siddharth and several other netizens. Scroll ahead to see Aditi's look and find out what Siddharth commented on her post. Aditi Rao Hydari has a Princess moment in an Oscar de la Renta gown for first pictures from Cannes. (Instagram)

Siddharth comments on Aditi Rao Hydari's latest post from Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari shared her first pictures from Cannes with the caption, "Nice to meet you again Cannes [blue heart emoji] #walkyourworth #cannes2023." The photos show Aditi living her modern Disney Princess moment in a strapless blue gown while taking a stroll on the cobbled streets of the French Riviera town. Her ensemble is from the shelves of the label Oscar de la Renta, styled by Sanam Ratansi. Siddharth loved Aditi's pictures and commented, "Oh my [heart eye and fire emojis]." Others called her 'beauty' and 'glam girl'. A fan remarked, “The best dressed Bollywood star at Cannes.”

Meanwhile, Aditi's Oscar de la Renta gown comes in a strapless design featuring a décolletage-flaunting plunge neckline, a nude corseted design on the torso embellished with shimmering diamantes, a quirky belted structure under the bust, a voluminous pleated flowy skirt, an asymmetric hemline, a leg-baring thigh-high design, and a floor-sweeping train on the back.

Aditi styled the Princess-esque gown with white strappy heels, delicate earrings with chain embellishment, and a statement ring.

In the end, feathered brows, nude pink lip shade, shimmery eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheekbones, dewy base, and beaming highlighter completed the glam picks. Centre-parted open wavy locks gave the finishing touch to Aditi's Princess ensemble.

Meanwhile, the Cannes Film Festival closing ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 27.