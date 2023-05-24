BTS' V hangs out with Lisa, shares selfies with Park Bo-gum in stylish Céline suit. ARMY say 'Perfection is Taehyung'

Supermodel Naomi Campbell's 53rd birthday in Cannes was a star-studded affair. Amid the 76th Cannes Film Festival, the supermodel, philanthropist, and fashion legend marked her special day, hosted by Boss and set in the city hills at the Villa Julia. The guest list featured K-Pop supergroup BTS's member V (born Kim Taehyung), K-Drama actor Park Bo-gum, and Blackpink's Lisa. The three stars shared pictures from the party on their official handles, and a few snippets also made it to social media. Scroll through to see what they wore. BTS' V hangs out with Lisa, shares selfies with Park Bo-gum from Naomi Campbell's birthday party. (Instagram/@germanlarkin @thv)

BTS' V, Blackpink's Lisa, and Park Bo-gum stun in Celine looks

BTS member V attended the star-studded birthday party of Naomi Campbell in a stylish Celine suit designed by Céline's Image Director, Hedi Slimane. Taehyung's ensemble is from the luxury label's Mens Ready To Wear Fall 2023 collection. He looked irresistible in a black collarless jacket with a sequined faux-bow accent at the neck, a black shirt, matching black pants, a sleek leather belt, pointed dress shoes, and a messy hairdo. He even shared pictures of his stylish look on Instagram and tagged Céline and Hedi Slimane.

Taehyung's post also featured selfies with Reply 1988 actor Park Bo-Gum and a picture of him hanging out with Blackpink's Lisa and other guests at Naomi's party. BTS ARMY shared V's photos on social media and expressed their delight in love-filled tweets. One fan wrote, "Perfection is Kim Taehyung." Another commented, "V said my face card never declines." An ARMY tweeted, “Fashion Icon Céline boy Kim Taehyung.”

Meanwhile, Blackpink's Lisa attended the bash in a black outfit with flecks of silver that caught the party lights. She wore a notch lapel embellished blazer, matching pants and a ruffled see-through black blouse. A sleek body chain, high heel boots, a top handle bag, side-parted open wavy locks, rosy pink lip shade, and striking eye makeup gave the finishing touch.

Lastly, Park Bo-gum chose a printed blazer, a black collared button-up shirt, matching pants, a trimmed hairdo, a silver chain, and dress shoes for the starry affair.