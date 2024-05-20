Cannes 2024: YoonA and Han So Hee take over the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in glamorous Princess gowns. Watch

Girls' Generation's Im Yoon-ah (also known as YoonA) and Korean actor Han So Hee walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. YoonA and So Hee posed for the photocall at the arrivals for the screening of the film Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1. The actors wore glamorous floor-length gowns for their attendance at one of the much-publicised events of the year. YoonA wore a mauve pink strapless gown, and So Hee chose an ethereal white tulle dress. Girls' Generation's Im Yoon-ah, also known as YoonA, and Han So Hee attend the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. (AP, Twitter)

YoonA and Han So Hee attend the Cannes Film Festival

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Girl's Generation's YoonA, who is attending as an ambassador for the jewellery company Qeelin, walked the Cannes red carpet in a strapless mauve pink gown. The King The Land actor's dress features a plunging V neckline, an overlay pleated design on the structured bodice, cinched waist, a chiffon pleated skirt, a floor-length hem, a sweeping train on the back, and a thigh-high slit on the front. She styled the ensemble with a pulled-back top knot to give her ensemble a clean and elegant touch.

YoonA accessorised the gown with minimal diamond jewels, including a statement neckpiece and hoop earrings adorned with elegant pink diamond flowers. Meanwhile, for the glam picks, she chose feathered brows, muted brown eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, pink lip shade, rouge on the cheekbones, and highlighter on the contours.

Meanwhile, Han So Hee, attending the film festival as the ambassador for the jewellery label Boucheron, chose a tulle gown for her arrival on the Cannes red carpet. The floor-length dress features spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline, a structured corseted bodice, zip closure on the back, ruffles adorned on the cinched waistline, a pleated tulle skirt, and a short train.

So Hee chose striking diamond jewels to accessorise her ethereal Princess gown. The Nevertheless actor wore dainty ear studs and a statement floral hairpin to style her messy hairdo, which featured loose strands that sculpted her face. She tied her long tresses in a centre-parted braid secured with a ribbon hair tie. Lastly, feathered brows, pink lips, and shimmery eyes completed the glam picks.