Selena Gomez paints Cannes red in a custom Giambattista Valli off-shoulder dress decorated with roses: Watch

Selena Gomez's Cannes Film Festival appearances so far have been a fashion win, and it seems like the Lose You To Love Me singer's streak of good style choices at the festival will not be ending anytime soon. The star arrived at the photocall for the film Emilia Perez with the star cast, wearing another off-the-shoulder dress. Her outfit painted the French Riviera a romantic red. The fabric roses embroidered on her ensemble stole the show. Selena Gomez poses during a photocall for the film Emilia Perez at the Cannes Film Festival. (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Selena Gomez stuns in a gorgeous red dress

On Sunday, Selena Gomez slipped into a striking red midi dress custom-designed by the luxury Italian designer fashion label Giambattista Valli. The off-the-shoulder dress, covered in fabric roses along the neckline, trailed over her arms like a wearable bouquet. The skirt ended mid-calf and featured an A-line silhouette. Additionally, the cinched waistline accentuated the singer's frame, and the off-shoulder design revealed the decolletage.

Selena styled the ensemble with matching red pointed pumps and diamond jewels, including rings and drop earrings with leaf and flower petal designs. The Emilia Perez star wore her hair down with a side part and added some volume with blow-dried curls. Lastly, she had on a natural makeup palette with pink eye shadow, pale pink lip shade, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, rouge on the cheekbones, and a soft glowing base.

This is not the first off-shoulder look Selena has worn at Cannes. Earlier, she attended the premiere of Emilia Perez on Saturday wearing a black-and-white gown by Saint Laurent with striking Bulgari jewellery around her neck and in her ears. She styled the ensemble with a centre-parted ponytail, caramel lip shade, minimal smoky eye shadow, darkened brows, and rouge on the cheekbones.

Selena also enjoyed a night out in a navy and black ensemble with ruffles on the plunging neckline. She wore the dress with dainty earrings, statement rings, a bold red lip, and centre-parted shoulder-length loose locks.

Which look of Selena is your favourite?