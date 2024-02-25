SAG Awards: Selena Gomez shines on the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet in a white Versace bridal gown. Watch

Selena Gomez made a gorgeous arrival on the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday (Sunday IST). The actor was among the best-dressed stars of the night. She captured everyone's attention in a sparkling white bridal gown, serving one of her most stunning looks of the 2024 awards season. The People You Know singer wore a custom Atelier Versace white corset bridal dress to the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards. While she isn't nominated for an individual category at the awards, her show Only Murders in the Building is up for Best Comedy Series Ensemble. Selena Gomez arrives at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Selena Gomez's bridal Versace look for the 2024 SAG Awards

Selena Gomez's Versace gown for the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards hugged her curvy frame in the right places, serving a perfect bodycon look fit for the awards red carpet. Styled by Erin Walsh, the custom gown comes with shoulder straps emblazoned with the Italian label's trademark Medusa logo, a plunging neckline, thousands of shimmering sequin embellishments, a corseted bodice, a mermaid silhouette, a floor-sweeping hem, and a train at the back.

Selena accessorised the Versace gown with minimal jewels, including diamond rings, high heels, and hoop earrings featuring embellishments. The singer chose dramatic eye makeup to elevate her look - smudged winged eyeliner, shimmering pink eye shadow, heavy mascara on the lashes, kohl-lined eyes, and feathered brows.

Lastly, Selena opted for brown lip shade, rouge on the cheekbones, contoured face, beaming highlighter, and red manicured nails for the glam picks. Her loose locks styled in a backswept blowout and soft waves gave the red carpet look a finishing touch.

Meanwhile, apart from Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building also stars Martin Short and Steve Martin. It is a murder-mystery comedy that follows a trio of amateur sleuths who try to solve murder mysteries that are connected to their exclusive apartment building.