SAG Awards 2024: Margot Robbie wears Barbie-inspired Schiaparelli couture mini dress on red carpet. Internet is divided

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, New Delhi
Feb 25, 2024 08:15 AM IST

SAG Awards 2024: Margot Robbie attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards with Tom Ackerley. She wore a Schiaparelli couture mini dress on the red carpet.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 saw many A-list celebrities from the entertainment industry walking down the red carpet in Los Angeles, California. Margot Robbie, nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in the Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie, arrived at the SAG Awards in another Barbie-inspired look. Margot, who has made it a ritual to wear a large collection of outfits inspired by the Barbie doll herself since kicking off the press tour for the movie last year, chose another striking look for another awards season red carpet. This time, it is a Schiaparelli couture mini dress. Scroll through to know more.

Margot Robbie arrives at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Margot Robbie in Schiaparelli couture for SAG Awards

Margot Robbie arrived on the 2024 SAG Awards red carpet with her husband, Tom Ackerley. The Barbie actor wore a black Schiaparelli Couture mini dress accented by a voluminous bright pink shoulder detail for the ceremony. The couture mini-ensemble features a strapless square neckline, a figure-hugging silhouette, a mini hem length, and a pink voluminous bow attached to her shoulder to form a dramatic train and a belt to cinch the waist.

Margot styled the Schiaparelli look with black pointed pumps and Lorraine Schwartz jewels, including a diamond ankle bracelet, a statement ring, and dazzling earrings. Lastly, she chose shimmering eye shadow, mascara on feathered brows, glossy pink lip shade, rouge on the cheekbones, beaming highlighter, matching pink manicure, and light contouring. She wore her hair in a centre-parting styled with loose waves to give the red carpet look a finishing touch.

Internet divided over Margot Robbie's red carpet look

Margot Robbie has delivered one after the other incredible Barbie-inspired looks during the awards season. However, the Schiaparelli gown left the internet divided. While some loved Margot's look, others criticised it on social media. One fan wrote, "She was doing so good...what happened here?" Another fan commented, "Miss maam is living her Barbie dreams." A user wrote, "Outfit is fire BUT THE FACE CARD IS GIVING." Another remarked, "She is beautiful...not sure I like the comforter she brought along."

What do you think of Margot's ensemble for SAG Awards?

