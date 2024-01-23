Zendaya at Schiaparelli Couture show debuts dramatic bangs; Jennifer Lopez stuns in jacket made of real rose petals

Zendaya and Jennifer Lopez are in Paris for the Haute Couture Week. The Spider-Man actor and the On The Floor singer attended the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show at the Petite Palais in Paris, where creative director Daniel Roseberry displayed his Spring 2024 collection -which is a celebration of glamour, surrealism, and historical reverence that electrified the VIP audience, including Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, and Jennifer Lopez. While Zendaya debuted dramatic bangs at the event, Jennifer made a stunning entrance in a jacket made of real rose petals. Scroll through to see what they wore. Zendaya and Jennifer Lopez at Schiaparelli Haute Couture show in Paris. (Instagram)

Zendaya and Jennifer Lopez in Paris for Haute Couture Week

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Styled by her good friend and former stylist, Law Roach, Zendaya arrived at Daniel Roseberry's Paris Haute Couture Spring 2024 show in Petite Palais dressed in a black statement-making gown. Featuring knotted silk spikes, a draped equestrian train, a silk crepe turtleneck, and a silk faille column skirt, Zendaya's Couture look left the internet swooning. Fans complimented her online. One said, "She is ALWAYS THE MOMENT." Another wrote, "She is a GODDESS...so ethereal." A fan remarked, "No one does it like THE ZENDAYA."

Zendaya complemented the couture look with dramatic short bangs and silky straight locks. Lastly, she chose feathered brows, heavy mascara on the lashes, kohl-lined eyes, pink eye shadow, blush on the cheeks, caramel-coloured lip shade, gel manicured nails, sheer black stockings, and killer black high-heeled pumps to style the ensemble.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez arrived at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show wearing a white coat made of 7,000 eternal real rose petals and embroidered with a large silver sequinned sun on the back. The flowers were kept fresh and alive by the luxury fashion house by sugar water, also known as hummingbird nectar. The singer and actor layered the coat over a white turtleneck sweater with sculptural detailing and black high-waisted leggings.

JLo accessorised the signature look with a slicked-back bob, a cream and gold lock-and-key belt, black velvet pumps with the fashion house's signature keyhole detail, hammered gold sunglasses with antennae-shaped frames, gold hoop earrings, and a black Schiaparelli anatomy jewellery bag.