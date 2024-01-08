Golden Globe Awards: Jennifer Lopez in pink gown with giant roses supports Ben Affleck at the Golden Globes 2024

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were among the long list of A-listers who attended the Golden Globe Awards 2024 ceremony in Beverly Hills today (January 7 PT). The couple arrived hand-in-hand at the awards ceremony. While Ben's film Air is up for a nomination in the Best Picture, Musical or Comedy category, Jennifer showed up at the affair to support Ben in a baby pink-coloured floor-length gown adorned with giant roses. The ensemble seemed like a nod to the much-talked-about film of 2023 Barbie because of the choice of the dress's shade. Scroll down to check out what JLo wore. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the Golden Globes 2024. (Instagram, AP )

Jennifer Lopez attends Golden Globe Awards 2024

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Jennifer Lopez attended the first awards ceremony of the 2024 season - Golden Globe Awards - in a light pink custom Nicole + Felicia Couture dress. The ensemble features dramatic sleeves and a floor-sweeping train. Meanwhile, JLo's husband, Ben Affleck, complemented her in a chic tuxedo featuring a black notch-lapel blazer, straight-fit pants, a button-down white shirt, a black bow tie, a luxurious watch, and dress shoes. Fans loved their appearance at the ceremony and called them the 'hottest couple at the Globes' on social media.

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Coming to JLo's Nicole + Felicia Couture look for Golden Globes, the light pink-coloured custom gown features a strapless silhouette, a plunging sweetheart neckline, a figure-hugging fit, a mermaid-like design, and a cupped bra. She styled the gown with a cape featuring giant rosettes adorned on the statement sleeves and a long train on the back.

Jennifer wore the gown with striking minimal accessories, including a diamond bracelet, diamond and ruby-encrusted rings, an embellished pink clutch, and dangling earrings. Lastly, she chose glossy pink lip shade, matching eye shadow, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, eyeliner, a dewy base, and rouge on the cheekbones for the glam picks. Side-parted and open wavy locks gave her red-carpet look a finishing touch.