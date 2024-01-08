Golden Globe Awards: Jennifer Lopez in pink gown with giant roses supports Ben Affleck at the Golden Globes 2024
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attended the Golden Globes 2024 together. JLo wore a pink gown with giant roses to support her husband at the awards.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were among the long list of A-listers who attended the Golden Globe Awards 2024 ceremony in Beverly Hills today (January 7 PT). The couple arrived hand-in-hand at the awards ceremony. While Ben's film Air is up for a nomination in the Best Picture, Musical or Comedy category, Jennifer showed up at the affair to support Ben in a baby pink-coloured floor-length gown adorned with giant roses. The ensemble seemed like a nod to the much-talked-about film of 2023 Barbie because of the choice of the dress's shade. Scroll down to check out what JLo wore.
(Also Read | Golden Globe Awards 2024: Taylor Swift makes the whole Golden Globes red carpet shimmer in a Gucci green sequin gown)
Jennifer Lopez attends Golden Globe Awards 2024
Jennifer Lopez attended the first awards ceremony of the 2024 season - Golden Globe Awards - in a light pink custom Nicole + Felicia Couture dress. The ensemble features dramatic sleeves and a floor-sweeping train. Meanwhile, JLo's husband, Ben Affleck, complemented her in a chic tuxedo featuring a black notch-lapel blazer, straight-fit pants, a button-down white shirt, a black bow tie, a luxurious watch, and dress shoes. Fans loved their appearance at the ceremony and called them the 'hottest couple at the Globes' on social media.
Coming to JLo's Nicole + Felicia Couture look for Golden Globes, the light pink-coloured custom gown features a strapless silhouette, a plunging sweetheart neckline, a figure-hugging fit, a mermaid-like design, and a cupped bra. She styled the gown with a cape featuring giant rosettes adorned on the statement sleeves and a long train on the back.
Jennifer wore the gown with striking minimal accessories, including a diamond bracelet, diamond and ruby-encrusted rings, an embellished pink clutch, and dangling earrings. Lastly, she chose glossy pink lip shade, matching eye shadow, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, eyeliner, a dewy base, and rouge on the cheekbones for the glam picks. Side-parted and open wavy locks gave her red-carpet look a finishing touch.