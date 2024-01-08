Golden Globe Awards 2024: Margot Robbie channels 1977 Superstar Barbie on Golden Globes red carpet in pink Armani gown

The first awards of the 2024 season - Golden Globe Awards - are underway, and the stars have already started arriving on the red carpet. Barbie actor Margot Robbie was one of the first few stars to walk the red carpet at the Golden Globes - held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Margot channelled the 'main character energy' as she took inspiration from the 1977 Superstar Barbie to arrive on the red carpet. She wore a sequined hot pink Armani gown. Scroll down to check out her dazzling look that stole the spotlight. Margot Robbie channels 1977 Superstar Barbie on Golden Globes red carpet. (X.com)

Margot Robbie transforms into 1977 Superstar Barbie for Golden Globe Awards 2024

Margot Robbie arrived on the Golden Globes 2024 red carpet dressed in an ensemble designed by the luxury fashion house Armani in a hot pink shade - a colour made famous by her much-talked-about movie from last year, Barbie. Margot's dress took inspiration from a historic Barbie, 1977's Superstar Barbie, and even looked exactly like the doll's dress. For the uninitiated, Margot's outfits for the Barbie press tour also took inspiration from famous Barbie dolls. Therefore, it makes sense that the actor chose a Barbie doll look for the first awards ceremony of 2024.

Coming to the design elements of Margot's Armani Barbie look, the hot pink gown features shimmering sequin embellishments, a floor-length hem, a figure-sculpting silhouette, a plunging neckline, broad shoulder straps, and a backless design. She chose a mesh ruffled shawl on her shoulders, high heels, centre-parted open locks, and striking glam picks to style the ensemble.

Lastly, in an interview on the red carpet, Margot Robbie revealed that she was "actually feeling" like a superstar Barbie herself. Additionally, Margot is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for her work in Barbie. Meanwhile, the movie is nominated for Best Picture, Musical or Comedy; Best Director, Motion Picture; Best Screenplay, Motion Picture; Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture (Ryan Gosling); and the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award category.