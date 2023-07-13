Margot Robbie dresses like Enchanted Evening Barbie; Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa wow at Barbie London Premiere: Who wore what

Barbie fever is taking over the world. But no one is doing the Barbiecore trend quite like the film's lead star Margot Robbie. One look at Margot's recent fashionable appearances during the Barbie movie promotions and world premieres, you would agree with our claim. The actor and her stylist Andrew Mukamal have taken inspiration from iconic Barbie dolls and recreated their looks for each promotional event. They did the same for the recently-concluded European premiere of Barbie in London, Britain. Other stars, including Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Hari Nef, Simu Liu, Greta Gerwig, Nicola Coughlan, Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, and more, made a stunning appearance. Check out who wore what to the show. Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and Dua Lipa wow at Barbie London Premiere. (AP, Instagram)

Who Wore What to Barbie London Premiere

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie stole the spotlight at the Barbie European premiere in Vivienne Westwood Couture. Margot and Andrew decided to take inspiration from the Enchanted Evening 1960 Barbie doll for the event. Vivienne designed the dress exactly like the vintage doll. Even the pearl accessories looked on point. The gown features an off-shoulder faux fur neckline, corseted bodice, a form-fitted skirt, a floral embellishment on the waist, and a floor-sweeping train on the front. She wore it with white Opera gloves, embellished glass heels, a triple-string pearl choker, pearl ear studs, striking glam, and a centre-parted hairdo.

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling brought the 'Ken-ergy' to the Barbie European premiere, dressed in a pastel-coloured two-piece suit. Ryan wore a pastel green shaded notch lapel blazer featuring full-length sleeves, patched pockets and an open front. He styled it with matching straight-fitted pants, a light pastel-green linen shirt, white dress shoes, a side-parted messy-hairdo, and a trimmed beard.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa attended the Barbie premiere in a Versace dress from her co-designed collection 'La Vacanza 2023' - which debuted in Cannes. The figure-hugging midi dress has gold embellished noodle straps featuring the Versace logo, a plunging neckline, a colourful butterfly print on a silver mesh fabric, and a midi-length hem. She wore the ensemble with a choker necklace, matching earrings, a statement bracelet, rings, strappy pumps, a sleek hairdo, and striking makeup picks.

Simu Liu

Simu Liu chose an all-black outfit decked in grey floral patterns for the London premiere. He wore a fitted sleeveless collared shirt tucked inside matching pants featuring a relaxed fitting, side pockets and a flared hem. Chunky Chelsea boots, a silver mesh watch, rings, a chain-link choker, and a backswept hairdo rounded off his look.

Hari Nef

Hari Nef and Jeremy O. Harris attend the European premiere of Barbie in London.(Reuters)

Hari Nef dropped the pink accents for the London premiere and opted for the classic black route. She slipped into a black gown with metallic silver boning detail for the occasion. Golden see-through pumps, hoop earrings, rings, her ginger hair side-parted in a sleek bob, graphic silver and black eyeliner, feathered brows, mauve lip shade, and sharp contouring rounded off the styling.

Nicola Coughlan

Bridgerton and Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan wowed the crowd on the pink carpet in a sparkly silver wet dress by Wiederhoeft. Channelling a Diamond Barbie moment, she styled the form-fitted ensemble with diamond earrings, rings, smoky cat eye makeup, berry-toned lips, and metallic shoes.