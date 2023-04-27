Ananya Panday nails viral Barbiecore trend in figure-hugging mini dress, drops ultimate summer party look. See pics

The viral Barbiecore trend is everywhere this summer. Since the teaser for Greta Gerwig's Barbie - starring Margot Robbie - dropped, there has been a style shift, and everyone is wearing pink. The rise of this vibrant shade on red carpets, in stores and on your Instagram feed is called Barbiecore. And Ananya Panday is one of the latest celebrities who got swept away in the craze, as she donned an H&M X Mugler mini dress for her latest photoshoot. Keep scrolling to read our download on Ananya's ensemble. Ananya Panday nails the viral Barbiecore trend in a figure-hugging mini dress. (Instagram)

Ananya Panday's Barbiecore look in H&M X Mugler mini dress

The H&M X Mugler collaboration is the hottest topic on the internet, along with the Barbiecore trend. The iconic house of Mugler collaborated with the fast fashion label to create a dramatic collection featuring a mix of signature Mugler looks and archival remakes. Ananya Panday donned one of the pink looks from the latest collection and posted the pictures of her photoshoot with the caption, "This Barbie is...[pink heart emoji]." She chose a figure-hugging mini dress and wore it to the Dream Girl 2 promo. Check out the images below.

Ananya Panday's Barbiecore look in the one-shoulder dress is the ultimate summer party ensemble. It features a tie detail on the neckline, a full-length sleeve, a cut-out on the waist, a gathered design, a see-through element on the midriff, a figure-hugging fit accentuating her svelte frame, and a mini hem length.

Ananya styled the ensemble with minimal accessories, including high heels, dangling metallic earrings, and statement monochrome embellished rings. In the end, Ananya chose a messy low bun, darkened brows, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, subtle pink eye shadow, glossy pink lip shade, rouged cheekbones, dewy base, light highlighter, and soft contouring for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, fans loved Ananya's look and left compliments under the post. One fan commented, "This Barbie is an icon." Another wrote, "This Barbie is stealing everyone's hearts and is the new national heartthrob." A user remarked, "This Barbie is in her big screen era." Do you like Ananya's outfit?