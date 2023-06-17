Alia Bhatt embraces Barbiecore in hot pink outfit for São Paulo Netflix event, shares goofiest pics with fans: See here

Actor Alia Bhatt flew off to São Paulo in Brazil to attend Netflix's Tudum event, where the streaming platform unveils exclusive first looks from returning and upcoming titles. Alia is there to support her film Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot. The star dropped the first pictures from the country today, and it shows her hopping on the latest viral fashion trend bandwagon - Barbiecore. Made popular by Greta Gerwig's upcoming film Barbie, Alia embraced the craze by slipping into a hot pink ensemble. Alia Bhatt embraces Barbiecore trend in hot pink outfit for Sao Paulo Netflix event. (Instagram)

Alia Bhatt is a jet-lagged Barbie in a hot pink ensemble

Alia Bhatt and her stylist, Priyanka Kapadia, shared pictures of her Barbiecore look from São Paulo with fans on social media. While Alia captioned the post, "This barbie is jet lagged," Priyanka wrote, "This Barbie is all [heart, berry and flower emojis]." Alia slipped into a hot pink-coloured bralette, skirt and an oversized blazer for the occasion. While the outfit is from Ganni, the jewels she styled the ensemble with are from Swarovski and Viange. Scroll through to check out Alia's pictures.

Alia Bhatt's Barbiecore outfit decoded

Alia's bralette features a plunging V neckline, spaghetti straps embellished with a single bead, a fitted bust, and a cropped midriff-baring hem. The skirt has a high-rise waist, a figure-hugging fit, a midi-length hemline, and a back slit for a relaxed aesthetic. An oversized coat with single-notch lapel collars, a baggy silhouette, full-length sleeves, patch pockets, an open front, and droopy shoulders gave her outfit a finishing touch.

Alia accessorised the hot pink ensemble with shimmering diamond earrings, statement rings, and black strappy high heels. Lastly, she chose darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, subtle eye shadow, pink lip shade, rouged cheeks, a dewy base, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks. A messy low bun gave the finishing touch to her Barbiecore look.