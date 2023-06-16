Loved Alia Bhatt's cute crochet heart cardigan for travelling to Brazil for Heart of Stone event? Here's its cost

Actor Alia Bhatt jetted off from Mumbai yesterday to attend a Netflix event for her film Heart of Stone in Brazil. Paparazzi pages shared videos of Alia arriving at the airport, dressed in a stylish and comfy yet adorable jet-set look featuring a crocheted cardigan and denim jeans. Alia also shared pictures of her steal-worthy outfit on Instagram, looking stunning as always. If you loved Alia's cardigan, we have good news for you. We found out where you can get the exact look. Scroll through to find out. Alia Bhatt wears a cute crochet cardigan to travel to Brazil to attend Heart Of Stone Netflix event. (Instagram)

The price of Alia Bhatt's cardigan

Alia Bhatt chose a multi-coloured crochet heart cardigan for travelling to Brazil to attend a Netflix event for her upcoming film Heart Of Stone. The blouse is from the shelves of the clothing label Alice And Olivia and is called Anderson Crochet Heart Cardigan. Adding it to your closet will cost you ₹59,202 (€ 660).

The price of the crochet cardigan Alia Bhatt wore to the airport. (aliceandolivia.com)

Alia Bhatt's airport look decoded

Alia Bhatt's hand-embroidered cardigan takes inspiration from vintage prints and comes in multiple shades, including beige, orange, blue, red, green, yellow, and dark blue hues. It features a cropped length, crocheted construction with heart detailing, heart-shaped multi-coloured buttons, scalloped trims, and a relaxed fitting.

Alia wore it over a ribbed white tank top and denim jeans featuring a high-rise waistline, a relaxed silhouette, side pockets, and a long hem length. She accessorised the airport look with a white over-the-body bag from Gucci, and chunky white sneakers. Lastly, Alia complemented her relaxed ensemble with open silky tresses, blushed cheeks, dewy skin, glossy nude lips, and a no-makeup look.

Netflix Event

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is travelling to Brazil to attend Netflix's Tudum event, where the streaming platform unveils exclusive first looks from returning and upcoming titles. Gal Gadot will join Alia at the event. Heart of Stone is Alia's much-anticipated Hollywood debut film. It also stars Jamie Dornan.