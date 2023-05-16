Alia Bhatt celebrates Thai actor Davika Hoorne's birthday in Seoul ahead of Gucci Cruise show, stuns in mini dress

Actor Alia Bhatt recently travelled to Seoul, South Korea, to attend the Gucci Cruise 2024 show. The Italian high-end luxury fashion house announced Alia as their first Indian Global Ambassador last week. And now, the star will debut as the brand's new face during their Seoul show at the Gyeongbokgung Palace. Before the show today, Alia got together with Thai actor Davika Hoorne to celebrate her birthday, and the pictures are creating quite a buzz on social media. Scroll through to see Alia's photos with Davika. Alia Bhatt celebrates Thai actor Davika Hoorne's birthday in Seoul. (Instagram)

Thai actor Davika Hoorne celebrated her birthday on Monday in Seoul with Alia Bhatt. The star took to Instagram to share pictures of herself and Alia from the bash with the caption, "Love [heart emoji]." Alia also reposted the images on her Instagram stories with the caption, "Happy birthday gorgeous." The post shows Alia and Davika posing and smiling together. While the birthday girl chose a co-ord crop jacket and mini skirt with a contrast-coloured shirt, Alia stunned in a black mini dress and chocolate brown jacket. See the post below.

Alia slipped into a comfy, stylish mini-length ensemble to celebrate Davika's birthday. Alia's black slip-on dress comes with embroidered lace trims and an asymmetric design on the hem. She layered the ensemble with a brown coat featuring wide collars, long sleeves, an open front with button closures, and a tailored silhouette.

Alia styled the mini outfit with a chained over-the-body Gucci bag and statement rings. In the end, Alia chose mauve lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheekbones, and a dewy base for the glam picks. A pulled-back sleek ponytail gave the finishing touch.

Meanwhile, the Gucci Cruise 2024 fashion show will take place today from 4:30 pm (IST) at the Gyeongbokgung Palace. One can watch the livestream on Gucci's social media channels. Apart from Alia Bhatt, Gucci's Global Ambassador's K-pop group Exo's KAI, NewJeans' Hanni, South Korean singer IU (Lee Ji-eun), and actor Shin Min-a will also attend the show.