Alia Bhatt returns home after taking over Seoul at Gucci event, rocks no makeup and monochrome outfit at airport. Watch

Actor Alia Bhatt is back in Mumbai after taking over Seoul at the Gucci Cruise 2024 show at the Gyeongbokgung Palace. Alia landed in the bay last night and was captured by the paparazzi leaving the airport. The star was in South Korea to attend the Italian Luxury fashion house's fashion show as their first Indian Global Ambassador. Alia stuck to her signature comfy-stylish sartorial vibe in a monochrome ensemble for her airport look. Scroll through to check out her snippets at the airport. Alia Bhatt rocks no makeup and monochrome outfit at airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

On Wednesday, Alia Bhatt arrived in Mumbai after attending the Gucci Cruise 2024 show in Seoul. The paparazzi videos show her exiting the airport dressed in a monochrome outfit. The star posed for the media, smiled at her fans and then entered her car to leave the airport with her staff. Her stylish yet comfy jet-set look proved again that the star always roots for minimal styling while picking her personal wardrobe. If you are looking for a summer fit for travelling, don't forget to steal styling tips from Alia.

Alia Bhatt returns home after attending Gucci event in Seoul. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Alia wore a tank top, a baggy slip-on blouse, and flared pants to land in Mumbai. While the white top features a round neckline, racerback detail, contrasting black lining on the trims, and a fitted silhouette, the matching white slip-on blouse comes with a baggy silhouette, a drooping shoulder detail, pulled-back long sleeves, a ribbed design, asymmetric hem, and side slits.

Alia styled the blouse with black pants featuring a flared hem, a fitted design over the knees, and a high-rise waist. She completed the outfit with a large black tote bag, matching chunky Chelsea boots, and rings. Lastly, Alia chose a no-makeup look, including feathered brows, rouged cheekbones, rosy lips, and a dewy base. A slicked-back braided ponytail gave the finishing touch to the airport ensemble.