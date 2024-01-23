Ananya Panday debuts at Paris Haute Couture Week in Rahul Mishra; wears avant-garde dress with giant sphere, butterflies

Ananya Panday has debuted at the Paris Haute Couture Week! The Bollywood actor took the stage for designer Rahul Mishra as he showcased his Couture Spring 2024 collection - Superheroes - in Paris. The whole collection took inspiration from the insect kingdom, especially endangered species, and challenges our 'whole conditioning/education towards how we treat insects & feel the emotions otherwise coming from a primal notion of fear'. As for Ananya, Rahul Mishra dressed the actor in an iridescent mini dress boasting ethereal elements and a shimmering silhouette. Scroll down to check out what Ananya wore. Ananya Panday debuts at Paris Haute Couture Week in Rahul Mishra. (Instagram)

Ananya Panday debuts at Paris Haute Couture Week 2024

Ananya Panday's debut at the ongoing Paris Haute Couture Week 2024 for Rahul Mishra has caused quite a buzz on social media. Ananya walked the ramp in a couture look by Mishra from his Superheroes collection, which is an ode to the pivotal role played by insects in our biodiversity. Netizens congratulated Ananya by sharing her ramp video on Instagram. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri said, "Hello baby girl, welcome to the world of couture." Orry wrote, "Storming international runways." The actor's follower said, “The walk [fire emojis].”

Ananya's haute couture look for Rahul Mishra's Paris show features a mini-length dress decked in shimmering gold, black and white sequins. It has a strapless silhouette, a plunging slit on the front, a figure-hugging silhouette accentuating her svelte frame, and a plunging back design. The avant-garde ensemble comes decked with a large see-through sphere adorned with shimmering colourful butterflies, which Ananya held from the ends while walking the runway.

Ananya styled the haute couture look with statement gold earrings and black peep-toe high heels. Lastly, she chose smudged red eye shadow, winged eyeliner, darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, a dewy blushed glow, a black manicure matching the dress, nude pink lip shade, and a centre-parted pulled-back bun to give it a finishing touch.